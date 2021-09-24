Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex @ 60K, In Top Gear; Experts Recommend Caution At Higher Levels

The Sensex closed on Friday at 60,048.47, a gain of 163.11 points, up 0.27 per cent while Nifty ended 30.25 points higher at 17,853.20, up 0.17 per cent

Sensex @ 60K, In Top Gear; Experts Recommend Caution At Higher Levels

Trending

Sensex @ 60K, In Top Gear; Experts Recommend Caution At Higher Levels
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T20:40:06+05:30
Yagnesh Kansara

Yagnesh Kansara

More stories from Yagnesh Kansara
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 8:40 pm

The exuberance in the Indian markets is at its peak. The darling benchmark of the Indian capital market touched its all-time high of 60,000 level and closed above that on Friday. The arch-rival of the Sensex and the broader Nifty-50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), too is not far behind. “It may peak at 18,000 level, which it will cross soon, most probably in the next week’s trade”, analysts said.

The Sensex closed on Friday at 60,048.47, a gain of 163.11 points, up 0.27 per cent while Nifty ended 30.25 points higher at 17,853.20, up 0.17 per cent.

The Sensex journey to 60K has been the swiftest from its half level at 30K as it took only 21 months to reach last 30,000 points, while it took 29 years from its inception in 1986 to reach the first 30,000 points. The time taken for the last 10,000 points, from its journey from 50,000 to 60,000, was much less, only 246 sessions against the previous 10,000 points, from 40,000 points to 50,000 points, taking 609 sessions. Also, the time taken for Sensex to gain the last 5,000 points was just 42 sessions (against 204 sessions for the previous 5,000 points).

According to experts, market levels are just incidental. All-time highs (ATH) don’t mean much because, every ATH is preceded by a series of ATHs and it will be succeeded by many more to come, they added.

Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, White Oak Capital said, “We continue to ask our clients to remain fully invested, irrespective of the levels, as timing the market is a futile exercise. 2010 to 2020 saw series of false starts in the markets coupled with multiple economic disruptions which has made 2021 hard to believe for most stock market participants”.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

He further said, if supportive macro conditions persist globally and India continues to stand out on relative merit in light of our government’s reform approach, one can believe this market has legs. “The surge of FPI inflows (US$ 38bn) into India since April 2020 suggests that foreign investors continue to place confidence in India’s diverse corporate universe with its alpha opportunities”, Somaiyaa opined.

Attributing the smart performance of the Sensex to resumed activities of the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities said, “This is the result of FPIs and local investors continuing to invest despite headwinds that cropped up time and again. The absence of a 10 per cent correction in the indices over the last 18 months shows the maturity of the local investors but also throws up the possibility of that happening over the next few weeks/months.”

With the benchmark attaining a new peak, the much-awaited correction too is not far away. Experts agree to the fact that the valuations are at an elevated level.

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said, “We remain watchful of markets weighing in rate hike prospects as US treasury yields have begun to firm up, following Fed's taper signals".

Motilal Oswal, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) also echoed similar views and said, Amid the buoyant sentiment and increased activity, valuations have reached elevated levels and demand consistent delivery on earnings expectations. Given rich valuations, one cannot ignore intermittent volatility.

“However, we expect the positive momentum to continue on the back of improving economic activity and recovery in corporate earnings”, he added.

Mohit Ralhan, Managing Partner & CIO, TIW Private Equity too believes that the valuations of Indian stocks have also increased significantly with the P/E ratio of Nifty 50 Index crossing 27 times of its current earnings.

“With a spike in volatility, we are in a wait and watch mode for a clearer picture to emerge”, Ralhan said.

Tags

Yagnesh Kansara Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Sensex Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Indiabulls Housing Finance Sells Stake in OakNorth Holdings For Rs 251 Crores

Indiabulls Housing Finance Sells Stake in OakNorth Holdings For Rs 251 Crores

United Breweries, Carlsberg Among Companies Penalised For Cartelization

Five Firms In Race To Be Transaction Advisors In Vizag Steel Disinvestment

Rupee Falls 4 Paise To Close At 73.68 Against The US Dollar

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Tata Records 10,000 EV Vehicle Sales

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO Set To Open On Sep 29: Check Price Band

Ratan Tata Says Clearing Airbus Military Aircraft Deal A ‘Bold Step’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from Business

Premier Energies Mops Up Rs 200 Crore in Funding From GEF Capital Partners

Premier Energies Mops Up Rs 200 Crore in Funding From GEF Capital Partners

Asian Shares Mixed On China Developer, Virus Concerns

Asian Shares Mixed On China Developer, Virus Concerns

Sensex Hits 60K For The First Time

Sensex Hits 60K For The First Time

Government Notifies PLI Scheme For Automobile Industry

Government Notifies PLI Scheme For Automobile Industry

Read More from Outlook

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

S.K. Singh / Prestigious tests like JEE and NEET have been breached. A few lakh of rupees can get you an engineering or a medical seat.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

RCB Vs CSK: Kohli And Co Face Dhoni's 'Dad's Army'

RCB Vs CSK: Kohli And Co Face Dhoni's 'Dad's Army'

PTI / RCB would look to shrug off the crushing defeat in the previous outing and get their mojo back.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement