Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sebi Passes Confirmatory Order Against Insider Trading In Infosys

Sebi said Ramit Chaudhari and Keyur Maniar should desist from directly accessing the securities market till the completion of the ongoing investigation into the matter.

Sebi Passes Confirmatory Order Against Insider Trading In Infosys

Trending

Sebi Passes Confirmatory Order Against Insider Trading In Infosys
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T09:08:51+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 9:08 am

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday passed a confirmatory order against an Infosys employee and his connected person, who was an employee of Wipro Ltd, in a matter related to alleged insider trading in Infosys shares.

Sebi said Ramit Chaudhari and Keyur Maniar "should desist from directly accessing the securities market till the completion of the ongoing investigation into the matter."

 Through an interim order passed in September, Sebi had barred them from accessing securities market and had also directed impounding of illegal proceeds of Rs 2.62 crore.

In the confirmatory order, Sebi noted that the amount has been deposited.

"The prima facie findings in the Interim Order against the Noticees, such as Ramit being an employee of Infosys group company and as part of Vanguard deal,was having access to the UPSI which was apparently passed on to Keyur, his old colleague in Wipro,thereby aiding Keyur to trade in the scrip of Infosys while being in possession of the said UPSI continue to strongly hold on to ground," Sebi said.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

The alert system of Sebi had generated insider trading alerts for Infosys scrip around the corporate announcement about the strategic partnership of Infosys with Vanguard.

The information related to the deal was UPSI and the UPSI period was from June 29, 2020 to July 14, 2020.

Ramit Chaudhri, solution design head of Infosys, who was directly/ indirectly associated with the Vanguard deal is a connected person and was reasonably expected to have access to the UPSI.

Keyur had traded in the scrip of Infosys in the F&O segment just prior to the announcement of the Vanguard deal and soon after the announcement, subsequently offloaded/squared off his positions such that net positions were zero, Sebi had noted in the interim order.

They have not been successful in making out a case in their defense which would deserve a complete reversal of the directions issued under the Interim Order and instead, most of the grounds taken by them are required to be further verified and investigated, the regulator said on Monday.

However, Sebi has given some relaxations in the confirmatory order.

Tags

PTI SEBI Infosys Insider trading Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Slumps Over 350 Points. Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Kotak Bank Among Top Losers

Sensex Slumps Over 350 Points. Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Kotak Bank Among Top Losers

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fall Up to 5% As US Fed Plans To Taper Stimulus

Netflix Cuts Monthly Subscription Rates By 60% In India To Woo Viewers

Ahead Of Its IPO Today, Data Patterns Raises Rs 176 Crore Funding. Should You Subscribe?

Buy These 11 Stocks For Profitable Gains In Today’s Trading Session

Consumer, Wholesale Inflation – What They Mean For Investors

All You Need To Know On How One Can Make The Best Use Of Fixed Deposits

Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage NFO: Should You Invest Or Not?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Advertisement

More from Business

HCL Technologies Not The only Indian Company To Be Accused Of Violating H-1B Visa Norms

HCL Technologies Not The only Indian Company To Be Accused Of Violating H-1B Visa Norms

Investors’ Demand To Burn Shiba Inu Coin Continues With Signing Of Petition

Investors’ Demand To Burn Shiba Inu Coin Continues With Signing Of Petition

Indian Crypto Bill Under Consideration For Finalisation; Bitcoin Fall Continues

Indian Crypto Bill Under Consideration For Finalisation; Bitcoin Fall Continues

The Most Tagged Man

The Most Tagged Man

Read More from Outlook

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effcet saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Outlook Web Bureau / The names of KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin have cropped up to be Virat Kohli's deputy in South Africa during the Tests.

UNICEF Urges South Asian Schools To Reopen: Here's Why

UNICEF Urges South Asian Schools To Reopen: Here's Why

Outlook Web Desk / UNICEF has urged South Asian countries to open schools as interruptions in education are said to have dire consequences in these countries. Here's a look at India's digital divide created by online education.

Advertisement