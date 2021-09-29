Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
SEBI Bans Ex-Infosys And Wipro Employee For Engaging In Insider Trading

The order cited the two entities had unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) pertaining to the company's partnership with Vanguard

Trending

outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T14:57:50+05:30
Saptaparno Ghosh
Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 2:57 pm

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India barred Infosys' Senior Vice President Keyur Maniar and ex-employee Ramit Chaudhuri from trading in stock exchanges following charges of insider trading in Infosys' shares. 

The order cited the two entities had unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) pertaining to the company's partnership with Vanguard. The order mentions the period of utilisation of the UPSI  between June 14, 2020 to July 14, 2020. The partnership was announced by Infosys on July 14.

The regulator had earlier fined two Infosys employees and six individuals for engaging in insider trading prior to the company's announcement of the financial results for the June-end quarter. 

How the insider trading took place

The order states Keyur had traded in Infosys shares in the F&O segment before the announcement of the Vanguard deal. Following the announcement, he offloaded the shares such that his net positions were zero. 

SEBI in its order stated that both Chaudhari and Maniar were connected people and were in possession of the UPSI. They worked together in the Wipro BPS between March 2012 to December 2014. 

Keyur Maniar is presently the Senior Vice President at Wipro. Ramit Chaudhuri left Wipro in April this year to join WNS. He was the Solutions Design Head of Infosys when the vanguard partnership was announced. 

Outlook Business has reached out to Wipro and Infosys for a statement. 

The two communicated frequently on the telephone and exchanged information, the order stated. 

As per SEBI,  Keyur Maniar managed to generate proceeds of Rs 261.30 lakhs with this trading. 

"Such trading behaviour of Keyur was not his normal trading behaviour because his trading concentration during the look back period i.e. May 20, 2020, to July 01, 2020, and look forward period i.e. July 29, 2020, to September 09, 2020, was almost 0%," the order stated. 

Infosys Wipro SEBI Corporates: Insider Trading Business
