Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

SEBI Asks Investment Advisers To Abstain From Dealing In Digital Gold

The regulator informed that engaging in any unregulated activity involving distribution, advisory and implementation services pertaining to digital gold would put them in contravention of the SEBI Act, 1992.

SEBI Asks Investment Advisers To Abstain From Dealing In Digital Gold

Trending

SEBI Asks Investment Advisers To Abstain From Dealing In Digital Gold
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T20:50:36+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 8:50 pm

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) asked investment advisers to abstain from dealing in unregulated products such as digital gold. The regulator informed that engaging in any unregulated activity involving distribution, advisory and implementation services pertaining to digital gold would put them in contravention of the SEBI Act, 1992. 
 
"Undertaking such unregulated activity including dealing (i.e., advisory, distribution and execution/ implementation services) in digital gold by Investment Advisers is not in accordance with the provisions of Section 12(1) of the SEBI Act, 1992 read with the SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013," SEBI's circular stated. 
  
Earlier in August, the National Stock Exchange directed its members, including stockbrokers to discontinue the sale of digital gold on their platforms by September 10. The direction came after the markets regulator noted that certain members are providing a platform to their clients for buying and selling digital gold. SEBI informed the exchange about its observations in a letter dated August 3.
 
The SCRR norms restrict members from engaging, either as principal or employee, in any business other than that of securities or commodity derivatives, except as a broker or agent, not involving any personal financial liability.         
 
(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team SEBI Investments Unregulated Products/Assets Digital Gold Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Reliance Shareholders Ratifies Appointment Of Saudi Aramco Chairman On Board

Reliance Shareholders Ratifies Appointment Of Saudi Aramco Chairman On Board

Central Electric Authority States 59 Thermal Power Plants Have Less Than Four Days Of Coal Stock

OLA Cars Targets $2 Billion GMV In Next 12 Months

Tata Group Companies: S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Ratings Of Its 5 Firms

How Coal Shortage In India Threatens To Blackout The Lives Of India’s Poorest

Dearness Allowance For Central Govt Employees Hiked By 3 Per Cent

IIFL Securities' Board Approves Formation Of Dedicated Subsidiary For Healthcare, Insurance

Colliers Sees Office Leasing Revival In Sight With 34 Per Cent Growth Recorded In September-End Quarter

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

Advertisement

More from Business

Bank Of Baroda, SBI To Auction Properties In October. Should You Bid?

Bank Of Baroda, SBI To Auction Properties In October. Should You Bid?

Asian Paints' Profit Falls 28.2 Per Cent In Q2 As Inflation Headwinds Spike Raw Material Prices

Asian Paints' Profit Falls 28.2 Per Cent In Q2 As Inflation Headwinds Spike Raw Material Prices

Asian Shares Mixed After Evergrande Sale Deal Called Off

Asian Shares Mixed After Evergrande Sale Deal Called Off

Funding Alerts: IDfy Bags Rs 86 Crore From TransUnion, Blume Ventures; Questt Raises $6.75 Million From Celesta Capital, Premji Invest

Funding Alerts: IDfy Bags Rs 86 Crore From TransUnion, Blume Ventures; Questt Raises $6.75 Million From Celesta Capital, Premji Invest

Read More from Outlook

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses: Red Fort Gets Largest Tricolour

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses: Red Fort Gets Largest Tricolour

Outlook Web Desk / A series of events were lined up to celebrate the occasion. India also received accolades from the WHO and other world leaders.

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Outlook Web Desk / The company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said the company would be able to export 20 to 30 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in November this year.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / Close to 15 companies, including pharma giants, have shown their interest to bid for the two new IPL teams to be named on October 25 in Dubai.

SpiceJet Introduces Special Livery To Mark India's 100 Crore Feat In Covid-19 Vaccination

SpiceJet Introduces Special Livery To Mark India's 100 Crore Feat In Covid-19 Vaccination

Outlook Web Desk / SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the reaching of 100-crore-dose milestone in mere 279 days was testament to the efforts of health workers.

Advertisement