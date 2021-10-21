SEBI Asks Investment Advisers To Abstain From Dealing In Digital Gold

The regulator informed that engaging in any unregulated activity involving distribution, advisory and implementation services pertaining to digital gold would put them in contravention of the SEBI Act, 1992.
Outlook Web Desk / A series of events were lined up to celebrate the occasion. India also received accolades from the WHO and other world leaders.
Outlook Web Desk / The company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said the company would be able to export 20 to 30 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in November this year.
Soumitra Bose / Close to 15 companies, including pharma giants, have shown their interest to bid for the two new IPL teams to be named on October 25 in Dubai.
Outlook Web Desk / SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the reaching of 100-crore-dose milestone in mere 279 days was testament to the efforts of health workers.