Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

SBI Invites Bids For Selling NPA NPA Account KSK Mahanadi Power

State Bank of India (SBI) said the interested parties can conduct their due diligence of this asset with immediate effect after submitting an expression of interest by December 6.

SBI Invites Bids For Selling NPA NPA Account KSK Mahanadi Power

Trending

SBI Invites Bids For Selling NPA NPA Account KSK Mahanadi Power
outlookindia.com
2021-12-05T12:12:16+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 05 Dec 2021, Updated: 05 Dec 2021 12:12 pm

SBI has invited bids from asset reconstruction companies, and other financial institutions to sell an NPA account KSK Mahanadi Power Company, with a total outstanding against the company standing over Rs 4,100 crore.

"In terms of the bank's policy on sale of financial assets, in line with the regulatory guidelines, we place the account (KSK Mahanadi) for sale to ARCs/ Banks/ NBFCs/ FIs," SBI said in an auction notice.

The e-auction of KSK Mahanadi is scheduled to take place on December 31, 2021.

With fund based outstanding of Rs 3,815.04 crore and non-fund based outstanding of Rs 286.83 crore, the company's total loan dues towards SBI stand at Rs 4,101.87 crore as on date, as per SBI.

The country's largest lender has set a reserve price of Rs 1,423.17 crore for selling this non-performing asset (NPA).

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

SBI said the interested parties can conduct their due diligence of this asset with immediate effect after submitting an expression of interest by December 6.

 A former subsidiary of KSK Energy Ventures, KSK Mahanadi had ceased to be its arm from May 2018, following invocation of pledged shares by a consortium of lenders upon default of loan repayment by the power company.

Back then, KSK Energy Ventures had said that KSK Mahanadi constituted over 80 per cent of the total power generation capacity of the group in the last 10 years (3,600 MW of the 4,472 MWs being operated/developed under the company and that lenders action would have an adverse impact on the KSK Energy Ventures and its various stakeholders.

KSK Mahanadi Power Company is under the corporate insolvency resolution process.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team SBI State Bank of India KSK Mahanadi Power Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Monetary Policy Meet: Will RBI Change Its Key Rates? Know What Experts Say

Monetary Policy Meet: Will RBI Change Its Key Rates? Know What Experts Say

Inspira Enterprise To Launch Rs 800-Crore IPO In Dec. Check Size, Other Details

Biggest IPOs In 2022: These Top 4 Companies Could Be Gamechanger For Investors

TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys Add Rs 1.29 Lakh Crore In Market Valuation Last Week

Mukesh Ambani Backs Bills On Data Privacy, Cryptocurrency

SEBI To Stipulate Disclosures For Mutual Fund Schemes With ESG Theme: Ajay Tyagi

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plunge Up To 16%, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Suit

IGL Increases Price Of CNG In Delhi, Haryana And Rajasthan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Ambition

Blue Ambition

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

Advertisement

More from Business

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Importance Given To Infra-Spending Would Continue In Next Budget

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Importance Given To Infra-Spending Would Continue In Next Budget

Sensex May Touch 100,000 Mark In Five Years, says Ashutosh Bishnoi

Sensex May Touch 100,000 Mark In Five Years, says Ashutosh Bishnoi

Government Considering Widening Taxation Laws To Include Crypto Gains: Report

Government Considering Widening Taxation Laws To Include Crypto Gains: Report

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Undertakes Restructuring Of Senior Leadership

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Undertakes Restructuring Of Senior Leadership

Read More from Outlook

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Anand Kochukudy / What has led to this change of heart over the past few years for the Church, long seen to be anathemic to the Sangh Parivar?

J&K: Tosa Maidan Vacated As Firing Range In 2014 But Blast Victims Still Wait For Compensation

J&K: Tosa Maidan Vacated As Firing Range In 2014 But Blast Victims Still Wait For Compensation

Naseer Ganai / While the Army and Airforce vacated the Tosa Maidan meadow as a firing range back in 2014, the victims of the deadly explosions are yet to receive their compensation from the government..

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Live: India Declare At 276/7, Kiwis Need 540

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Live: India Declare At 276/7, Kiwis Need 540

Koushik Paul / New Zealand's Ajaz Patel finished with match figures of 14/225 as India set the Black Caps a mountain to climb in Mumbai. Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores of IND vs NZ.

AR Rahman's All-Woman Show And 'Miracle In Matunga Street’

AR Rahman's All-Woman Show And 'Miracle In Matunga Street’

Sathya Saran / To breathe real stage dust was a pleasant feeling, after a year and more of watching stuff on the small screen or phone.

Advertisement