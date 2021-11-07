Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

SBI Chief Says India Set To Move Into Next Orbit Of Growth

India recently achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark.

SBI Chief Says India Set To Move Into Next Orbit Of Growth

Trending

SBI Chief Says India Set To Move Into Next Orbit Of Growth
outlookindia.com
2021-11-07T09:44:37+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 9:44 am

India is ready to move into the next orbit of growth with the hugely successful implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination program, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said on Saturday.

The kind of vaccine drive the country has seen makes all the Indians proud, especially because the domestically produced vaccine is being used in a big way, Khara said at the India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai. 

“Actually, it (rapid vaccination) has enhanced the confidence level of the common man as well as the economy," he said.

India recently achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark.

"The country has lived through one of the most challenging times and has come out of it in a very successful manner that gives the confidence that going forward, the journey should be rather easy, and we should be having a huge opportunity for growth... which I am sure will go a long way in terms of meeting the common man's aspirations," he said.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

 The credit growth in the economy was quite muted for almost two years, he said, expressing hope that the capacity utilisation will improve, and help revive investment demand in the corporate sector.

"The government has done a wonderful job by continuing its focus on infrastructure investment, which has gone a long way in terms of giving a push to the core sectors of the economy. And with private corporate sectors coming with the investment, the economy will certainly move to the next orbit of development," he added.

On the India Pavilion, Khara said it is presenting the real India, which is full of opportunities, to the whole world in an impressive manner.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team GDP State Bank of India Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

NFTs Are Catching The Fancy Of Bollywood Stars

NFTs Are Catching The Fancy Of Bollywood Stars

Godrej Properties' Sales Bookings Jump 18% In Apr-Sept, Delhi-NCR Market Contributed Maximum

Q2 Results: Suven Pharma Posts 31% Increase In Net Profit, Divi's Labs Net Profit Rises 17%

Warren Buffett Sees Greater Value In Own Company Berkshire

All You Need To Know About COP 26

Starting Off As A B2B Company Was The Best Decision We Have Taken: EaseMyTrip Founder Prashant Pitti

5 Reasons Why The News Of Mukesh Ambani Moving To London Appeared So Real

Vedanta Clarifies It Has Nothing To Do With Cairn Energy PLC's Retrospective Tax Dispute Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

Advertisement

More from Business

WhatsApp Web May No Longer Require Smartphones To Be Online

WhatsApp Web May No Longer Require Smartphones To Be Online

Should You Go For OPD Insurance?

Should You Go For OPD Insurance?

IndusInd Bank Says Whistle-blower Complaints Alleging Governance Lapses And 'Evergreen' Loans In BFIL Are Baseless, Inaccurate

IndusInd Bank Says Whistle-blower Complaints Alleging Governance Lapses And 'Evergreen' Loans In BFIL Are Baseless, Inaccurate

RIL Clarifies Ambanis Have No Plans To Relocate To London Or Anywhere Else In The World

RIL Clarifies Ambanis Have No Plans To Relocate To London Or Anywhere Else In The World

Read More from Outlook

Channi, Sidhu New Imports In Congress, Shying Away From Party Legacy: Senior Congress Leader Sunil Jakhar

Channi, Sidhu New Imports In Congress, Shying Away From Party Legacy: Senior Congress Leader Sunil Jakhar

Preetha Nair / According to Sunil Jakhar, the former Punjab Congress chief, the ongoing internal conflict is definitely not helping the Congress party rather it is helping the opposition parties.

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Seema Guha / The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is organised at a time the ISIS-K is fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan to gain control of territory and spread its influence.

Afghanistan Not Distracted By A Billion Indian Prayers

Afghanistan Not Distracted By A Billion Indian Prayers

Outlook Web Bureau / Hashmatullah Shahidi said Afghanistan were keen to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2021 semis and not thinking of India's chances of making the knockouts.

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Ria Chopra / The couplets in this poem lament oppression of many kinds – overwhelming world, self-doubt, vanishing hope. And at the same time, they also rise up in defiance.

Advertisement