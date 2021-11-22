Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

SBI Cautions Its Customers On Fraudulent Customer Care Numbers

SBI makes an advisory to its people on Fraudulent Customer care numbers to protect them from such frauds. Customers have been advised not to share any personal details like account number, PIN.

SBI Cautions Its Customers On Fraudulent Customer Care Numbers

Trending

SBI Cautions Its Customers On Fraudulent Customer Care Numbers
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T16:22:32+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 4:22 pm

India's largest public sector bank, SBI (State Bank of India) has issued an advisory on Monday to its customers to be aware of fraudulent customer care numbers."Please refer to the official website of SBI for correct customer care numbers. Refrain from sharing confidential banking information with anyone," SBI tweeted.

Through an animated video, SBI advised that customers must go to the official website of the bank for correct customer care numbers. Moreover, bank appeals to their customers not to entertain calls from unverified numbers or callers posing as SBI customer care officers.

In addition, to protect against unauthorised transactions at ATMs, SBI has appealed to the customers through a tweet, "Our OTP(one-time password) based cash withdrawal system for transactions at SBI ATMs is vaccination against fraudsters. Protecting you from frauds will always be our topmost priority.”

As per the video, while calling the customer care centre of the bank, the account holder should never share any personal details like the bank account number, debit card details, CVV, One-time password (OTP), ATM PIN etc. Moreover, the bank keep reminding the customers through text messages that SBI never asks for confidential information such as PIN and OTP from customers.

This is not the first time that the SBI alerted millions of its customers about various online fraud and other fishing and illegal activities. The bank has warned repeatedly its customers about fake customer care numbers and fraudulent call through its various social media posts.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Previously, on September 18, 2021, SBI tweeted the same to create awareness among its customers about fraudulent customer care numbers. Many fraudulent activities happen over Whatsapp and customers often fell prey to such activities.  SBI once mentioned in their tweet, "Customers are now being targeted on WhatsApp. Don't let cyber criminals fool you! Please be aware and stay vigilant. "

If any customer receive such calls or emails, then that should be reported immediately. To report any such suspicious and fraudulent activity, customers can also register a case of online fraud or lodge a complaint at - report.phising@sbi.co.in or call the cybercrime helpline number 155260.

Tags

Outlook Money Team SBI Financial Fraud Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Airtel Hikes Prepaid Tariffs

Airtel Hikes Prepaid Tariffs

Funding Alert: Sleepy Owl Raises $6.5 Million In Series A, Zvolv Bags $1.5 Million

48 Kg Marijuana Recovered From Amazon Delivery Executives In Visakhapatnam: CAIT

Paytm Shares Continue To Plunge For 2nd Day, Tumble About 14%. Should You Buy?

What Is MFU Box And How Does It Help Investors?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin Continue To Trade In The Red

Business Action In The Wake Of COP26

RIL Shares Tumble Over 4% After Saudi Aramco Deal Shelved. Know What Investors Should Do

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

El Salvador To Build Cryptocurrency-Fueled ‘Bitcoin City’

El Salvador To Build Cryptocurrency-Fueled ‘Bitcoin City’

Sensex Tanks Over 400 Points. RIL Top Loser, Followed By Maruti, Bajaj Finance, More

Sensex Tanks Over 400 Points. RIL Top Loser, Followed By Maruti, Bajaj Finance, More

Five Personal Finance Thumb Rules To Follow To Sort Your Money Life

Five Personal Finance Thumb Rules To Follow To Sort Your Money Life

Common UPI Frauds And How To Avoid Them

Common UPI Frauds And How To Avoid Them

Read More from Outlook

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave of Srinagar.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement