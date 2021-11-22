SBI Cautions Its Customers On Fraudulent Customer Care Numbers

India's largest public sector bank, SBI (State Bank of India) has issued an advisory on Monday to its customers to be aware of fraudulent customer care numbers."Please refer to the official website of SBI for correct customer care numbers. Refrain from sharing confidential banking information with anyone," SBI tweeted.

Through an animated video, SBI advised that customers must go to the official website of the bank for correct customer care numbers. Moreover, bank appeals to their customers not to entertain calls from unverified numbers or callers posing as SBI customer care officers.

In addition, to protect against unauthorised transactions at ATMs, SBI has appealed to the customers through a tweet, "Our OTP(one-time password) based cash withdrawal system for transactions at SBI ATMs is vaccination against fraudsters. Protecting you from frauds will always be our topmost priority.”

As per the video, while calling the customer care centre of the bank, the account holder should never share any personal details like the bank account number, debit card details, CVV, One-time password (OTP), ATM PIN etc. Moreover, the bank keep reminding the customers through text messages that SBI never asks for confidential information such as PIN and OTP from customers.

This is not the first time that the SBI alerted millions of its customers about various online fraud and other fishing and illegal activities. The bank has warned repeatedly its customers about fake customer care numbers and fraudulent call through its various social media posts.

Previously, on September 18, 2021, SBI tweeted the same to create awareness among its customers about fraudulent customer care numbers. Many fraudulent activities happen over Whatsapp and customers often fell prey to such activities. SBI once mentioned in their tweet, "Customers are now being targeted on WhatsApp. Don't let cyber criminals fool you! Please be aware and stay vigilant. "

If any customer receive such calls or emails, then that should be reported immediately. To report any such suspicious and fraudulent activity, customers can also register a case of online fraud or lodge a complaint at - report.phising@sbi.co.in or call the cybercrime helpline number 155260.