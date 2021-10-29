Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sapphire Foods To Open For IPO On November 9

Market sources inform PTI that IPO is expected to fetch Rs 1,500- 2,000 crore. The company's equity shares would be listed on both BSE and NSE.

Sapphire Foods To Open For IPO On November 9
Image Source: Restaurants India

Trending

Sapphire Foods To Open For IPO On November 9
outlookindia.com
2021-10-29T15:07:03+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 3:07 pm

Franchise owner of Yum Brands' KFC and Pizza Hut chain in the country, Sapphire Foods India said it will open for public subscription on November 9. The three-day initial public offering would close on November 11, as per the company's red herring prospectus. 

Market sources inform PTI that IPO is expected to fetch Rs 1,500- 2,000 crore.

The company's equity shares would be listed on both BSE and NSE. 

The initial share sale would be entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of about 1.75 crore equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders. As part of the OFS, QSR Management Trust will sell 8.50 lakh shares, Sapphire Foods Mauritius will offload 55.69 lakh shares, WWD Ruby will divest 48.46 lakh shares and Amethyst will offload 39.62 lakh shares. 

In addition, AAJV Investment Trust will sell 80,169 shares, Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund will offload 16.15 lakh shares and Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund-Series II will divest 6.46 lakh shares.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Restaurant operator Sapphire Foods operates the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in the country and is backed by marquee investors such as Samara Capital, Goldman Sachs, CX Partners and Edelweiss.

It operated 204 KFC restaurants in India and Maldives, 231 Pizza Hut outlets in India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and 2 Taco Bell restaurants in Sri Lanka. 

Devyani International, which is the other franchisee of Yum! Brands in India operates 297 Pizza Hut stores and 264 KFC stores. It launched its Rs 1,838-crore IPO in August.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Sapphire Foods IPO Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

India Expects Record Horticulture Crops Production

India Expects Record Horticulture Crops Production

Rise In Business, Consumer Sentiments Creating More Jobs

Adani Group Picks Up Minority Stake In Flipkart-Owned Cleartrip

Dish TV To Approach Registrar Of Companies Seeking Extension To Conduct AGM

Former SC Judge Justice Ashok Bhushan Appointed As NCLAT Chief For 4 Years

JioPhone Next To Hit Market From Diwali, Available At Entry Price Of Rs 1,999

Rupee Rose 4 Paise To Close At 74.88 Against Dollar On Thursday. Here's Why

Vodafone-Idea, Tata Teleservices Opt For Four-Year Deferment Of AGR Dues

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Advertisement

More from Business

Government Approves 8.5 Per Cent Rate Of Interest On EPFs For FY2021: Sources

Government Approves 8.5 Per Cent Rate Of Interest On EPFs For FY2021: Sources

Q2 Results: Voltas, GAIL, HT Media, More. Check Who Reported Profit Or Loss

Q2 Results: Voltas, GAIL, HT Media, More. Check Who Reported Profit Or Loss

Labour Ministry Hikes Minimum Wages For Workers Employed In Central Sphere, Effective Oct 1

Labour Ministry Hikes Minimum Wages For Workers Employed In Central Sphere, Effective Oct 1

Right Regulations Will Make Cryptos Popular: Nischal Shetty

Right Regulations Will Make Cryptos Popular: Nischal Shetty

Read More from Outlook

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

Vikas Pathak / As former CAG Vinod Rai apologises to Sanjay Nirupam of the Congress, we revisit the scam that changed Indian politics, bolstered AAP and BJP.

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

Priyam Shukla / Across the boundary wall of the Narcotics Control Bureau HQ in South Delhi, lay a Dalit slum, Ambedkar Basti, infested with drugs, addicts and related violence.

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Mujeeb Removes Rizwan Early

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Mujeeb Removes Rizwan Early

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live updates and cricket scores of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Outlook Web Bureau / Kannada superstar Puneet Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 due to a massive heart attack.Actors from across Indian film industries took to social media to express their shock and grief.

Advertisement