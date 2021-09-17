Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Sansera Engineering IPO Receives 11.47 Times Subscription On Closing Day Of Offer

Sansera Engineering IPO Receives 11.47 Times Subscription On Closing Day Of Offer

The Rs 1,283-crore IPO received bids for 13,88,39,000 shares against 1,21,09,166 shares on offer, according to data available with the BSE.

Sansera Engineering IPO Receives 11.47 Times Subscription On Closing Day Of Offer

Trending

Sansera Engineering IPO Receives 11.47 Times Subscription On Closing Day Of Offer
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T10:04:41+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 10:04 am

The initial public offering of auto component maker Sansera Engineering was subscribed 11.47 times on the closing day of the subscription on Thursday.

The Rs 1,283-crore IPO received bids for 13,88,39,000 shares against 1,21,09,166 shares on offer, according to data available with the BSE.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 26.47 times, non-institutional investors 11.37 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 3.15 times.

Related Stories

Ahead Of IPO, Sansera Engineering Raises Rs 382 Crore From Anchor Investors

The initial public offering (IPO) was of 1,72,44,328 equity shares in a price range of Rs 734-744 per share.

Sansera Engineering Ltd mopped up Rs 382 crore from anchor investors.

From the Magazine

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Bitcoin, Altcoin, Blockchain, Mining…The Nuts And Bolts Of Cryptocurrency

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

The company expects that listing of the equity shares will enhance its visibility and brand image and provide liquidity to shareholders. Also, the listing will provide a public market for the equity shares.

This is the company's second attempt to go public. Earlier, Sansera Engineering had filed IPO papers with Sebi in August 2018 and had also received its clearance to float the public issue.

However, it did not go ahead with the launch.

The Bengaluru-based firm is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision-engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors.

Tags

Outlook Business Team New Delhi Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

World Bank To Discontinue Doing Business Report After Reviewing Data Irregularities

Paras Defence IPO To Open For Subscription On 21 Sept, Price Band Fixed At Rs 165-175

FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Head GST Meet Today

Sunil Mittal Aspires To Keep The Telecom Industry Together; Spoke To Vodafone-Idea Chief About Telecom Reforms

Highlights: Govt Announces Setting Up Of National Asset Reconstruction Company

Parle To Debut In Breakfast Cereal Category

Need Clarity On Compensation Structure For Dealers: FADA President To Ford

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Advertisement

More from Business

Sold Scooters Worth More Than Rs 600cr, 4 Scooters Each Second: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Sold Scooters Worth More Than Rs 600cr, 4 Scooters Each Second: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Vodafone Idea Breach 26 Per-Cent Mark A Day After Announcement Of Reforms

Vodafone Idea Breach 26 Per-Cent Mark A Day After Announcement Of Reforms

On-Ground GST Council Meet After 20 months. Here's What You Should Look Out For

On-Ground GST Council Meet After 20 months. Here's What You Should Look Out For

Rupee Spikes 5 Paise To Touch 73.45 Against US Dollar in Early Trade; Second Consecutive Day Of Fall

Rupee Spikes 5 Paise To Touch 73.45 Against US Dollar in Early Trade; Second Consecutive Day Of Fall

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others extended wishes while Health Minister called for vaccinations as "birthday gift".

India's Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Revolved Around Taliban

India's Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Revolved Around Taliban

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in person and also met with his counterparts to discuss bilateral developments. Prime Minister Modi to virtually participate today.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Tourism Department has taken action against 208 touts in 2018, 462 in 2019, 194 in 2020 and 102 in 2021. But since the crime wasn't cognisable, a complaint is filed in court and the accused is let off after paying a fine.

Advertisement