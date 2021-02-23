Rupee Surges 3 Paise To End At 72.46 Against US Dollar

The rupee slipped from the day's highest level but managed to eke out a marginal gain of 3 paise at 72.46 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking muted domestic equities and a stronger greenback against key rivals.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.36 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.31 and a low of 72.46.

It finally ended at 72.46 a dollar, registering a rise of 3 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 72.49 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.16 per cent to 90.15.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 7.09 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 49,751.41, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 32.10 points or 0.22 per cent to 14,707.80.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 893.25 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.90 per cent to USD 65.83 per barrel.

With PTI Inputs

