Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Rupee Settles At 74.28/USD In First Trading Session Of 2022

Forex traders said growing concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus and its impact on economic recovery as well as firm crude oil prices weighed on the rupee.

Rupee Settles At 74.28/USD In First Trading Session Of 2022

Trending

Rupee Settles At 74.28/USD In First Trading Session Of 2022
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T18:19:43+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 6:19 pm

The rupee pared its initial losses and closed with slim gains in the first trading session of 2022 on Monday, tracking positive domestic equities.

Forex traders said growing concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus and its impact on economic recovery as well as firm crude oil prices weighed on the rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.35 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.25 and a low of 74.47.

The domestic unit finally settled at 74.28, registering a gain of just 1 paisa over its previous close.

The local unit had settled at 74.29 on the last trading day of 2021.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"Rupee started the year on a steady note, supported by stronger regional currencies and domestic equities...," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Parmar further noted that "dollar selling has been seen from local banks on behalf of exporters and expectation of better inflows from primary markets could continue this quarter as well. The market is pricing for around Rs 44,000 crore from IPO this quarter."

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 929.40 points or 1.60 per cent higher at 59,183.22, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 271.65 points or 1.57 per cent to 17,625.70.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies, advanced 0.11 per cent to 95.77.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.25 per cent to USD 78.75 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 575.39 crore, as per exchange data.

According to Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities, "good secondary market participation gave a positive trigger but strength in the dollar index kept the rupee in a small range. Going ahead range for the rupee can be between 74.10-74.55."

"The Indian Rupee appreciated for a third straight session against the US dollar tracking upbeat local equities and weak Dollar this Monday," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

However, importers' dollar demand and speculation that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may not allow the local currency to appreciate from current levels limited gains, he added.

The US Fed minutes, due Thursday, and the December jobs report from the US on Friday will be the driving factors this week.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, India's current account slipped into a deficit of USD 9.6 billion or 1.3 per cent of GDP in the September quarter, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

The current account, which records the value of exports and imports of both goods and services along with international transfers of capital, was in a surplus mode both in the quarter-ago and year-ago periods.

Meanwhile, India's manufacturing sector activities moderated in December but output remained in the growth territory, amid a slower rise in sales and new orders, a monthly survey said on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) eased to 55.5 in December, from November's ten-month high of 57.6.

Tags

Press Trust of India rupee Rupee vs Dollar Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

5 Investing Myths To Break This New Year And Make Smart Investments

5 Investing Myths To Break This New Year And Make Smart Investments

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sales Surge 45% To 10,832 Units In December

Toyota Kirloskar Sales Surge 45% To 10,832 Units In December

RBI Approves Fino Bank's International Money Transfer Service

Home Improvement, Capital Goods Sectors Among Top Investment Themes For 2022: Nilesh Shah

Reliance Becomes Promoter In SWREL With 25.90% Equity

Sensex Rallies Over 900 Points, Nifty Ends Above 17,600 On First Session Of 2022

Bajaj Auto Overseas Sales Rise 30% To 2.5 Mn Units In 2021

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Advertisement

More from Business

Bajaj Auto Exports Surge 30% At 2.5 Million In 2021

Bajaj Auto Exports Surge 30% At 2.5 Million In 2021

India’s Unemployment Rate Hits Four-Month High Of 7.9% In December: Report

India’s Unemployment Rate Hits Four-Month High Of 7.9% In December: Report

D-Mart's Standalone Revenue soars 21.96% At Rs 9,065.02 Crore In Q3

D-Mart's Standalone Revenue soars 21.96% At Rs 9,065.02 Crore In Q3

Ashok Leyland Sales Drops 2% To 12,518 Units In December

Ashok Leyland Sales Drops 2% To 12,518 Units In December

Read More from Outlook

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Citing several examples of children's strong and natural immunity which was evident during the past two strong waves of Covid-19, top experts have launched the 'Happy 2022 For Kids’ campaign demanding immediate resumption of schools.

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Rahul Goes For Fifty; India Struggle

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Rahul Goes For Fifty; India Struggle

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement