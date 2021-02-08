Rupee Rises 9 Paise To 72.84 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to 72.84 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday following a rally in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened higher at 72.86 against the US dollar and climbed further to 72.84 in early deals, registering a rise of 9 paise over its last close.

In the previous session, the rupee gained 3 paise to settle at 72.93 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.03 per cent to 91.07.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 668.36 points or 1.32 per cent higher at its record intra-day peak of 51,399.99. Similarly, and NSE Nifty surged 192.55 points or 1.29 per cent to its lifetime high of 15,116.80.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,461.71 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.99 per cent higher at USD 59.93 per barrel.

