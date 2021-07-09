July 09, 2021
Rupee Rises 4 Paise To 74.67 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

On the domestic front, the BSE Sensex was down 127.67 points, or 0.24 percent, to 52,441.27, while the broader NSE Nifty was down 26.95 points to 15,700.95.

PTI 09 July 2021
Rupee Rises 4 Paise To 74.67 Against US Dollar In Early Trade
Representational Image
Rupee Rises 4 Paise To 74.67 Against US Dollar In Early Trade
The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 74.67 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, despite a weak trend in domestic equity markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened slightly strong at 74.68 against the dollar and gained some further ground to quote 74.67 in the morning session, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.71 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.05 percent at 92.45.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 127.67 points or 0.24 percent lower at 52,441.27, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 26.95 points to 15,700.95.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 554.92 crore, as per exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 0.05 percent to USD 74.08 per barrel.

