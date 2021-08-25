August 25, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Rupee Falls 5 Paise To 74.24 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Falls 5 Paise To 74.24 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.20 against the dollar, then fell further to 74.24, registering a fall of 5 paise over its previous close.

PTI 25 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:56 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rupee Falls 5 Paise To 74.24 Against US Dollar In Early Trade
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.55 per cent to USD 70.66 per barrel.
Representational image
Rupee Falls 5 Paise To 74.24 Against US Dollar In Early Trade
outlookindia.com
2021-08-25T10:56:32+05:30

The Indian rupee declined 5 paise to 74.24 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, tracking the firm American currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.20 against the dollar, then fell further to 74.24, registering a fall of 5 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 74.19 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading up 0.13 per cent at 93.01.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.55 per cent to USD 70.66 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 128.18 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 56,087.16, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 50.65 points or 0.3 per cent to 16,675.25.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,644.91 crore, as per exchange data.

"RBI and oil companies being the only buyers, RBI has been protecting 74.10 for the moment. As assets are monetised and we approach complete sale of BPCL and IPO of LIC flows will increase only. So, any good uptick needs to be sold," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points To Hit Fresh High; Nifty Nears 16,700

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mumbai rupee Rupee vs Dollar Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos