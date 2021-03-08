March 08, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Rupee Falls 14 Paise To 73.16 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Falls 14 Paise To 73.16 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.13 against the US dollar, then fell further to 73.16 against the American currency, registering a decline of 14 paise over its previous close.

PTI 08 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rupee Falls 14 Paise To 73.16 Against US Dollar In Early Trade
File Photo
Rupee Falls 14 Paise To 73.16 Against US Dollar In Early Trade
outlookindia.com
2021-03-08T10:25:59+05:30

The Indian rupee slumped 14 paise to 73.16 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, as rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiment.

 At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.13 against the US dollar, then fell further to 73.16 against the American currency, registering a decline of 14 paise over its previous close.

 On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.02 against the American currency.

 Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07 per cent to 92.04.

 "Brent crude has firmed over USD 70/barrel, while US 10-year benchmark continues to harden this Monday and could weigh on sentiments," Reliance Securities said in a research note.

 Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2 per cent to USD 70.75 per barrel.

 However, foreign fund inflows into the equity markets, along with corporate dollar flows could cap depreciation bias, the note added.

 On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 544.62 points higher at 50,949.94, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 159.25 points to 15,097.35.

 Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,014.16 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sensex Rallies Over 270 Points In Early Session; Nifty Reclaims 15,000-Level

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mumbai rupee Rupee vs Dollar Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos