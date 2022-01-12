Rs 1 Million Worth '83' Movie Collectible NFTs Sold Within An Hour of Launch; Bitcoin Rises

‘83’ – a film based on India’s victory in the 1983 cricket world cup – has hit the non-fungible token (NFT) market. The movie’s official digital collectibles sold Rs 1 million worth of digital collectibles within an hour of launch by NFT marketplace Social Swag, Business Standard reported.

Meanwhile, in the crypto world, prices of mainstream and meme coins are green in the last 24 hours, data of coinmarketcap.com showed. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 2.07 per cent and was trading at $42,790.80 in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin dominance in the global crypto market was 40.07 per cent, down by 0.55 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum's (ETH) price rise by 4.67 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $3,258.18. Binance Coin (BNB) was in the green, up by 3.87 per cent; it was trading at $466.84. Among other major coins, Solana (SOL) up by 3.91 per cent to $141.00, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 9.01 per cent to $1.24.

Meme Coins

Except for Dogecoin (DOGE), all major meme coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have shown rise in the last 24 hours.

On January 12, Dogecoin's price was $0.1563, down by 1.61 per cent in the last 24 hours. Rival Shiba Inu was up by 4.59 per cent and was trading at $0.00002877, Dogelon Mars (ELON) was up by 5.43 per cent and was trading at $0.00000127, while Samoyedcoin (SAMO) was trading at $0.02997 and recorded a rise of 0.53 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies crossed $2.02 trillion and was up by 4.01 per cent over the last day. Moreover, the total crypto market volume was $88.26 billion, down 18.07 per cent over the same period of time.

Shiba Hunter (SHUNT) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 4507.41 per cent; it was trading at $0.00000001674 at 5:00 pm IST. On the other hand, Player.Art (PLAYR) witnessed maximum loss, falling 91.97 per cent; it was trading at $0.024.

Latest Update

eToro, social trading and investment platform has announced the launch of its metaverse-themed smart portfolio dubbed MetaverseLife with a motive to offer investors long-term exposures to stocks, crypto-assets, and key projects within the metaverse industry, as per press release.

" As the ultimate frontier between the real and virtual worlds, the metaverse represents the most likely evolution of the internet in the coming years. The potential might seem endless, but adoption will not necessarily be easy or happen overnight”, says Dani Brinker, Head of Investment Portfolios at eToro.