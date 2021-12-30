Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Retail-Led Credit Model Facing Headwinds As Home Loan Delinquencies Rise: RBI

The Reserve Bank has flagged concerns on the deteriorating credit quality in the retail books of lenders and warned that the retail-led model of selling credit, led by housing loans, is confronting headwinds now.

Retail-Led Credit Model Facing Headwinds As Home Loan Delinquencies Rise: RBI

Trending

Retail-Led Credit Model Facing Headwinds As Home Loan Delinquencies Rise: RBI
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T10:46:45+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 10:46 am

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) The Reserve Bank has flagged concerns on the deteriorating credit quality in the retail books of lenders and warned that the retail-led model of selling credit, led by housing loans, is confronting headwinds now.

Between April and the first week of December, credit disbursal grew to 7.1 per cent as against 5.4 per cent growth a year ago and 5.2 per cent in March 2021, according to the financial stability report released on Wednesday.

The report said that in recent years, growth in wholesale credit has been lagging; retail credit, on the other hand, was generally recording double-digit growth, although the pace of growth remains below the pre-pandemic level. 

Housing loans and other personal loans constituted as much as 64 per cent of incremental credit during the last two financial years.

“The retail-led credit growth model is confronting headwinds: first, delinquencies in the consumer finance portfolio have risen, and second, the new-to-credit segment, a key driver of consumer credit growth in the pre-pandemic period, is showing a decline in originations,” the report said. 

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The share of retail/personal loans constituted 64.4 per cent of incremental credit disbursal in FY21, up from 64.1 per cent in FY20. Of this housing loans constituted 31.2 per cent of the total incremental credit in FY21, up from 30 per cent in FY20

 

Tags

PTI Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Government Extends Annual GST Return Filing Deadline For FY21 Till February 28

Government Extends Annual GST Return Filing Deadline For FY21 Till February 28

Neo-Bank Jupiter Gets Rs 641 Crore Funding Led By Tiger Global, Sequoia

Private Cryptocurrencies Pose Immediate Risks To Customer Protection: RBI

Bitcoin, Doge, Shiba Inu slide; Elon Musk predicts official currency of Mars

Sensex, Nifty Little Changed; Tata Steel, Wipro Gain, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank Decline

Should You Buy Term Insurance Plans With Return Of Premium Feature?

Are You Under Peer Pressure To Buy Crypto?

‘Sextortion’: Financial Fraudsters Take to Dating Apps. Here’s How to Avoid Such Dates

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

Private Cryptocurrencies Pose Immediate Risks To Customer Protection: RBI FSR Report

Private Cryptocurrencies Pose Immediate Risks To Customer Protection: RBI FSR Report

ProShares Prepares To Launch Metaverse ETF; Solana Falls Over 8%

ProShares Prepares To Launch Metaverse ETF; Solana Falls Over 8%

RBI Flags Omicron Threat To Growth, Says Banks Strong Enough To Face Challenges

RBI Flags Omicron Threat To Growth, Says Banks Strong Enough To Face Challenges

IRB Infra Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit, Bags Rs 5,347 Crore Funding. Should You Buy?

IRB Infra Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit, Bags Rs 5,347 Crore Funding. Should You Buy?

Read More from Outlook

Six Terrorists Including Two Pakistani Nationals Killed In J&K Encounters: 5 Points

Six Terrorists Including Two Pakistani Nationals Killed In J&K Encounters: 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Six terrorists, including two Pakistan nationals, have been killed in two separate encounters with the security forces in Anantnag and Kulgam districts. Here's what we know.

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Shreya Basak / Does Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram's comment of the government's stance towards the Missionaries of Charity, and other incidents indicate rising discrimination against Christians?

India Eye Win In Centurion Test, KL Rahul Enters Record Books Vs SA - Statistical Highlights

India Eye Win In Centurion Test, KL Rahul Enters Record Books Vs SA - Statistical Highlights

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India are on course for a resounding victory against South Africa in the first Test match at Centurion. The Virat Kohli-led side needs six wickets on the final day.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement