Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Retail Inflation Rise to 4.48 Per Cent In October Reversing Three Months Of Ease

Retail Inflation was on an easing trajectory from July-September after being above the RBI-mandated threshold of 6 per cent owing to the disruption caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021-11-12T18:42:00+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 6:42 pm

Consumer Price Index-based Inflation (CPI-based Inflation) or retail inflation rose to 4.48 per cent in October compared to 4.35 per cent recorded in September, as per the latest data by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The rise in October comes after three consecutive months of ease recorded in the CPI-based inflation. 

It stood at 4.35 per cent in September, 5.3 per cent in August and 5.59 per cent in July. Prior to this, inflation had crept past the RBI-mandated threshold of 6 per cent due to the second and more lethal wave of the COVID-19. 

In the month of October, inflation in the cereals and products category rose 0.41 per cent, fruits 4.92 per cent, meat and fish by 7.12 per cent whereas inflation in vegetables contracted by 19.43 per cent. 

Further, the Index for Industrial Production (IIP) in September rose 3.1 per cent to 127.9. IIP helps gauge manufacturing activity undertaken in an economy by varied sectors in a given period. The base year for the calculation is AY 2011-12. 

The indices of industrial production for mining increased 8.6 per cent to 95.1, electricity rose 0.9 per cent to 129.9 and manufacturing rose 2.7 per cent to 167.9, as per the latest data.

