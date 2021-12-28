Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Reserve Bank Of India Approves Re-Designation Of Rajiv Anand As Axis Bank Deputy MD

Anand, 55, had joined Axis Bank in May 2013 from its asset management arm, Axis Asset Management Co Ltd, where he was the Managing Director & CEO.

Reserve Bank Of India Approves Re-Designation Of Rajiv Anand As Axis Bank Deputy MD

Trending

Reserve Bank Of India Approves Re-Designation Of Rajiv Anand As Axis Bank Deputy MD
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T08:42:44+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 8:42 am

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-designation of Rajiv Anand as the Deputy Managing Director of Axis Bank, the lender said on Monday.

In October this year, the board of directors of the bank approved to re-designate Rajiv Anand as the Deputy Managing Director of the bank, subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of India, and the shareholders of the bank.

"The Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated December 27, 2021, has approved the re-designation of Rajiv Anand as the Deputy Managing Director of the bank from the date of its communication and co-terminus with his approved term of appointment till August 3, 2022 (both days inclusive)," Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Anand is the Executive Director (Wholesale Banking) of the bank since December 2018.

Anand, 55, had joined Axis Bank in May 2013 from its asset management arm, Axis Asset Management Co Ltd, where he was the Managing Director & CEO.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Anand was appointed as a director of the bank in May 2016 and thereafter as the Executive Director (Retail Banking) in August 2016.

Tags

Press Trust of India New Delhi Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Launches NFT Collection With Colexion; Slight Rise in Bitcoin Price

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Launches NFT Collection With Colexion; Slight Rise in Bitcoin Price

AstaGuru’s Modern Indian Art Auction Begins Today

Medanta Brand Owner Global Health, Veeda Clinical Get Sebi's Nod To Float IPOs

Shriram Automall Partners With Ashok Leyland To Launch Used Commercial Vehicle Biz

Home Healthcare Startup Zorgers Bags Angel Funding From Ritu Marya Family Office

Rupee Settles 3 Paise Higher At 75 Against US Dollar, Gold Price Rises By Rs 18

Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, Dr.Reddy’s Share Gains As Sensex Ends 295.93 Points Higher

HP Adhesives Shares Surge 16% On Market Debut. Should You Buy?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

Economy 2022: Inflation Woes To Ease On Better Production, Economic Recovery

Economy 2022: Inflation Woes To Ease On Better Production, Economic Recovery

RBI Says RBL Bank’s Financial Health Stable, Dismisses Speculative Reports

RBI Says RBL Bank’s Financial Health Stable, Dismisses Speculative Reports

Investments Via P-Notes Plunge To Rs 94,826 Crore in November

Investments Via P-Notes Plunge To Rs 94,826 Crore in November

Price of Bitcoin Rises After Witnessing A Fall On Christmas, Shiba Inu Rises Too

Price of Bitcoin Rises After Witnessing A Fall On Christmas, Shiba Inu Rises Too

Read More from Outlook

Violence Against Minorities Harms India's Democratic Credentials At World Stage

Violence Against Minorities Harms India's Democratic Credentials At World Stage

Seema Guha / Should Democratic India continue with the AFSPA at a time when New Delhi is hoping to make its mark on the international stage and be counted?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power In 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power In 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

Scott Boland's Fairytale Debut Blows Away England At MCG, Australia Keep Ashes

Scott Boland's Fairytale Debut Blows Away England At MCG, Australia Keep Ashes

Koushik Paul / Scott Boland's 6/7 helped Australia bowl out England for 68 on Tuesday morning and win by an innings and 14 runs. Australia win the series 3-0. Get here highlights of AUS vs ENG.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement