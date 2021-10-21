Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Reliance Shareholders Ratifies Appointment Of Saudi Aramco Chairman On Board

The company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange about the development in a regulatory filing. It stated 98.03 per cent of votes were cast in favour of the three-year appointment proposal.

Reliance Shareholders Ratifies Appointment Of Saudi Aramco Chairman On Board

Trending

Reliance Shareholders Ratifies Appointment Of Saudi Aramco Chairman On Board
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T21:28:07+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 9:28 pm

Reliance Industries' shareholders ratified the appointment of Saudi Aramco chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan on the company's board. The company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange about the development in a regulatory filing. It stated 98.03 per cent of votes were cast in favour of the three-year appointment proposal. 

As many as 10.89 crore shares or 1.96 per cent voted against the resolution. 

Last month, Reliance's shareholder The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) declared its intention to vote against the appointment based on US proxy advisory research firm Glass Lewis' recommendation. CalSTRS opposed the appointment citing conflict of interest in Al-Rumayyan's position as the governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) as well as in Aramco.  PIF has already invested Rs 9,555 crore in Reliance Retail and Rs 11,367 crore in RIL's Jio Platforms. Also, Aramco is in talks to buy a 20 per cent stake in Reliance's oil-to-chemical business.

Reliance rejected the allegation stating that the appointment bears no connection with the contemplated transaction with Saudi Aramco. "As per the terms of the proposed transaction, Saudi Aramco will participate in the equity of the O2C subsidiary. The O2C subsidiary board may have nominees of Saudi Aramco to protect its interest," it added.

Indian laws stipulate that an independent director cannot have any participation in a company that has a business or equity partnership with the firm that intends to appoint him or her.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Saudi Aramco Reliance Industries Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

SEBI Asks Investment Advisers To Abstain From Dealing In Digital Gold

SEBI Asks Investment Advisers To Abstain From Dealing In Digital Gold

Central Electric Authority States 59 Thermal Power Plants Have Less Than Four Days Of Coal Stock

OLA Cars Targets $2 Billion GMV In Next 12 Months

Tata Group Companies: S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Ratings Of Its 5 Firms

How Coal Shortage In India Threatens To Blackout The Lives Of India’s Poorest

Dearness Allowance For Central Govt Employees Hiked By 3 Per Cent

IIFL Securities' Board Approves Formation Of Dedicated Subsidiary For Healthcare, Insurance

Colliers Sees Office Leasing Revival In Sight With 34 Per Cent Growth Recorded In September-End Quarter

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

Advertisement

More from Business

Bank Of Baroda, SBI To Auction Properties In October. Should You Bid?

Bank Of Baroda, SBI To Auction Properties In October. Should You Bid?

Asian Paints' Profit Falls 28.2 Per Cent In Q2 As Inflation Headwinds Spike Raw Material Prices

Asian Paints' Profit Falls 28.2 Per Cent In Q2 As Inflation Headwinds Spike Raw Material Prices

Asian Shares Mixed After Evergrande Sale Deal Called Off

Asian Shares Mixed After Evergrande Sale Deal Called Off

Funding Alerts: IDfy Bags Rs 86 Crore From TransUnion, Blume Ventures; Questt Raises $6.75 Million From Celesta Capital, Premji Invest

Funding Alerts: IDfy Bags Rs 86 Crore From TransUnion, Blume Ventures; Questt Raises $6.75 Million From Celesta Capital, Premji Invest

Read More from Outlook

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses: Red Fort Gets Largest Tricolour

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses: Red Fort Gets Largest Tricolour

Outlook Web Desk / A series of events were lined up to celebrate the occasion. India also received accolades from the WHO and other world leaders.

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Outlook Web Desk / The company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said the company would be able to export 20 to 30 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in November this year.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / Close to 15 companies, including pharma giants, have shown their interest to bid for the two new IPL teams to be named on October 25 in Dubai.

SpiceJet Introduces Special Livery To Mark India's 100 Crore Feat In Covid-19 Vaccination

SpiceJet Introduces Special Livery To Mark India's 100 Crore Feat In Covid-19 Vaccination

Outlook Web Desk / SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the reaching of 100-crore-dose milestone in mere 279 days was testament to the efforts of health workers.

Advertisement