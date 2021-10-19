Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Reliance Retail Acquires Majority Stake In Ritu Kumar's Firm Ritika

RRVL's majority equity acquisition in Ritika Pvt Ltd included completely acquiring Everstone's 35 per cent stake in the company, a joint statement said.

Reliance Retail Acquires Majority Stake In Ritu Kumar's Firm Ritika

Trending

Reliance Retail Acquires Majority Stake In Ritu Kumar's Firm Ritika
outlookindia.com
2021-10-19T19:30:47+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 7:30 pm

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) has acquired a 52 per cent stake in veteran couturier Ritu Kumar's firm Ritika Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

“RRVL's majority equity acquisition in Ritika Pvt Ltd included completely acquiring Everstone's 35 per cent stake in the company,” a joint statement said.

Everstone is a global equity firm.

Related Stories

Is Revival In Sight?

“The partnership aims to highlight India's re-emerging role in the international couture industry, through parallel tracks of sustenance and innovation. The goal is to re-interpret age-old designs, motifs and patterns that nest under the vast repository of crafts for modern accessories, stylish, textile-rich clothes and distinct couture from India," the statement said.

Ritu Kumar's business includes four fashion brand portfolios -- Label Ritu Kumar, The third RI Ritu Kumar, aarké and Ritu Kumar Home & Living -- and cumulatively retails out of 151 point of sales globally.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

“Continuing with RRVL's refocused attention towards value creation through developing and supporting home-grown talent rooted in Indian design sensibilities, this partnership with the matriarch of Indian fashion Ritu Kumar will set a benchmark in this journey,” the statement added.

RRVL Director Isha Ambani said very few countries can match the sophistication, style and originality of design, especially in printing and painting of textiles and weaves, found in India. "We are delighted to partner with Ritu Kumar, who possesses strong brand recognition, the potential for scale, and innovation in fashion and retail – all key ingredients to building a complete lifestyle brand".

“Together, we want to build a robust platform and customer ecosystem for our native textiles and crafts – both in India and across the world – so that our crafts receive the honour and recognition they deserve in international couture,” she added.

Ritu Kumar said this very optimistic collaboration will further the work she started in researching and reviving India's textile history and wealth while highlighting our design ability.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd RRVL Reliance Retail Stake Sale Ritu Kumar Ritika Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Companies Result: DCM Shriram Q2 Profit Up 33.2 Per Cent, ICICI Securities Q2 PAT Up 26 Per Cent, HeidelbergCement India Q2 Profit Down 4.55 Per Cent

Companies Result: DCM Shriram Q2 Profit Up 33.2 Per Cent, ICICI Securities Q2 PAT Up 26 Per Cent, HeidelbergCement India Q2 Profit Down 4.55 Per Cent

Nestle India Reports 5.15 Per Cent Rise In Net Profit, 9.63 Per Cent Increase In Net Sales In Q3

IPO Update: Policybazaar's Parent Firm PB Fintech Gets Sebi's Approval For Raising Over Rs 6,017 Crore

HUL Reports 10.69 Per Cent Rise In Consolidated Net Profit In Q2

Moody's Upgrades Indian Banking System Outlook To ‘Stable’, Economic Recovery To Drive Credit Growth

Zomato Reinstates Employee Terminated Over Language Controversy, CEO Says Tolerance And 'Chill' Needs To Be Higher

IRCTC Marks Rs 1 Trillion Market Cap, Shares Jump 4 Per Cent. Check What Analysts Are Saying

Funding Alert: Agritech Startup Onato Bags $2.2 Million From Vertex Ventures, Omnivore, Others

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

Advertisement

More from Business

Buzzing Stocks: Tata Coffee Jumps Nearly 9 Per Cent, IEX Touches 20 Per Cent

Buzzing Stocks: Tata Coffee Jumps Nearly 9 Per Cent, IEX Touches 20 Per Cent

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

Sensex Touches Nearly 400 Points To Soar past 62,000-Mark, Nifty Opens At Fresh Record

Sensex Touches Nearly 400 Points To Soar past 62,000-Mark, Nifty Opens At Fresh Record

Alok Industries Reports Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs 84.11 Crore In Q2 Earnings

Alok Industries Reports Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs 84.11 Crore In Q2 Earnings

Read More from Outlook

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 22 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 22 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Outlook Web Desk / Incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

Imran Khan At Loggerheads With Army Over New Spy Chief, Opposition Comes Together To Oust Pak PM

Imran Khan At Loggerheads With Army Over New Spy Chief, Opposition Comes Together To Oust Pak PM

Seema Guha / The opposition stands convinced as it plans to come together to oust Khan. There is much churning going on in political circles in Pakistan as the opposition scents a possible victory.

Loved MS Dhoni's Calmness, He Was Always A Mentor: KL Rahul

Loved MS Dhoni's Calmness, He Was Always A Mentor: KL Rahul

PTI / MS Dhoni will be the mentor of the Indian cricket team at the T20 Cricket World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman.

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Vikas Pathak / Priyanka Gandhi has emerged more visible in the wake of Lakhimpur Kheri than any other opposition politician in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement