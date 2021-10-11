Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Reliance Industries Picks Up 40 Per Cent In SP Group Arm Sterling &Wilson Solar For Rs 2,845 Crore

Earlier, RIL announced buying out the full equity in the Norwegian solar panel manufacturer REC Solar Holdings for $771-million from China National Bluestar Group Company.

outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T08:38:32+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 8:38 am

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group on Sunday announced its second asset sale as part of deleveraging its stretched balance-sheet, by selling 40 per cent in Sterling & Wilson Solar, the solar EPC joint venture it runs with the city-based Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala family, to an arm of Reliance Industries for Rs 2,845 crore.

While for the SP Group led by Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry, this is the second asset sale within a month after selling Eureka Forbes for Rs 4,400-crore to the American private equity Advent International, for Reliance this is the second solar acquisition in a day.

Earlier, RIL announced buying out the full equity in the Norwegian solar panel manufacturer REC Solar Holdings for $771-million from China National Bluestar Group Company. Both the deals are part of RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani’s last AGM announcement of investing Rs 75,000 crore into the green energy sector by 2030 when he plans to have 100 gw of solar power and also become a global player in the renewable industry.

As part of the deal, RNESL will first infuse Rs 1,100 crore into SWSL for a 15.46 per cent equity through a preferential issue of shares aggregating to 2.93 crore, thus increasing the equity share of SWSL to 18.97 crore, of which Reliance will buy 40 per cent through the sell down of 1.84 crore equity shares or 9.7 per cent of post-preferential shares by the promoters Shapoorji Pallonji & Company and Daruvalas at a price of Rs 375 per share-- which is at a heavy discount to Friday’s closing price of Rs 434.80.

In the final step to meet the Sebi norms, RNESL will go in for a public offer to acquire up to 4.91 crore equity shares, or 25.9 per cent of paid up equity post preferential issue.

“Once the whole structure is completed Reliance will hold 40 per cent of the post preferential share capital or 7.59 crore shares at a price of Rs 375 per share, aggregating the total investment including a full subscription of the open offer at Rs 2,845 crore," the official said.

Reliance New Energy Solar is picking up shares from  Shapoorji Pallonji & Company, Khurshed Daruvala (the founding chairman of the company) and Sterling & Wilson Solar, the statements said.

(With inputs from PTI)

