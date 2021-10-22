Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Reliance Industries' Net Profit Increases 43 Per Cent At Rs 13,680 Crore In Q2

The company's gross revenue rose 49 per cent at Rs 1.91 lakh crore. The rise in crude oil prices and better realisation helped the old-economy business whereas the retail segment benefitted from footfalls as stores reopened and recorded more footfalls. Telecom vertical Jio too recorded greater revenue.

Reliance Industries' Net Profit Increases 43 Per Cent At Rs 13,680 Crore In Q2

Trending

Reliance Industries' Net Profit Increases 43 Per Cent At Rs 13,680 Crore In Q2
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T22:00:36+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 10:00 pm

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries reported a 43 per increase in its net profit helped by all business verticals - from oil to retail- performing well in the second quarter. The company registered a net profit of Rs 13,680 crore or Rs 20.88 per share in the September-end quarter compared to Rs 9,567 crore or Rs 14.84 crore per share in the corresponding period,  last year. 

The company's gross revenue rose 49 per cent at Rs 1.91 lakh crore.

Rise in crude oil prices and better realisation helped the old-economy business whereas the retail segment benefitted from footfalls as stores reopened and recorded more footfalls. Telecom vertical Jio too recorded greater revenue. 

Jio reported a 23.5 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 3,728 crore as per telecom user revenue grew Rs 143.6 per month in Q2. It was Rs 138.4/month in the previous quarter. Reliance said it is working with Google to launch the low-priced smartphone JioPhone Next, to be available around Diwali.

The fashion and lifestyle business delivered record performance with the highest ever quarterly revenues and over two times growth on a year-over-year basis; consumer electronics, grocery businesses posted strong double-digit growth.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Reliance's oil and gas segment posted a 363 per cent YoY spurt in revenues to Rs 1,644 crore with segment EBITDA of Rs 1,071 crore. This is on the back of the start of production from satellite cluster fields in the KG-D6 block, taking the overall production to 18 million standard cubic metres per day.

Commenting on the results, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani said, "As the pandemic retreats, I am pleased that Reliance has posted a strong performance in Q2 FY22. This demonstrates the inherent strengths of our businesses and the robust recovery of the Indian and global economies."

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Reliance Industries Quarterly Results Earning/Loss Per Share Reliance Jio Reliance Petroleum Reliance Retail Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Tata Consumer Products Registers 4.62 Per Cent Growth In Net Profits In Q2

Tata Consumer Products Registers 4.62 Per Cent Growth In Net Profits In Q2

Polycab's Net Profit Fell 9.49 Per Cent To Rs 200.52 Crore In Q2

PhonePe Is Now Charging Processing Fee On Mobile Recharges Made Via UPI

Paytm Shown Green Light For Rs 16,600 Crore IPO: Sources

India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise By $1.49 Billion To Touch $641 Billion

Q2 Results: Hindustan Zinc Net Profit Rises 4 Per Cent, PVR Reports Rs 153 Crore Loss, IndiaMART Posts 18 Per Cent Rise In Profit, More

Inox Leisure Reports Rs 88 Crore Loss In Q2 Due To Second Covid-19 Wave

What SEBI’s Bar On Digital Gold Means For Investors

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Business

Nykaa To Open For Public Subscription On October 28

Nykaa To Open For Public Subscription On October 28

Indian Airports Lag In Comparison With Their Global Counterparts On Non-Aeronautical Revenue: ICRA

Indian Airports Lag In Comparison With Their Global Counterparts On Non-Aeronautical Revenue: ICRA

Buzzing Stocks: IEX Shares Zoom After Posting 58 Per Cent YOY Growth, Biocon Declines Over 4 Per Cent

Buzzing Stocks: IEX Shares Zoom After Posting 58 Per Cent YOY Growth, Biocon Declines Over 4 Per Cent

Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points In Early Trade, Nifty above 18,240. HDFC Top Gainer, Followed By Titan, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto

Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points In Early Trade, Nifty above 18,240. HDFC Top Gainer, Followed By Titan, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Jyotika Sood / The Centre has reacted angrily at the new Global Hunger Index, but experts say it should plug loopholes in the food delivery system.

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Outlook Correspondent / West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit comes as the TMC appoints former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro as a national vice president.

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

PTI / ECB announced that the game has been moved to Edgbaston and will be part of India's white-ball tour. The match will begin on July 1.

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the feat as 'a journey from anxiety to assurance' that has made India stronger.

Advertisement