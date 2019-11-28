Poshan
Reliance Industries Becomes First Indian Firm To Hit Rs 10 Lakh Crore Market Valuation

The market capitalisation figures of companies change daily with stock price movement.

28 November 2019
Reliance Industries Becomes First Indian Firm To Hit Rs 10 Lakh Crore Market Valuation
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
Reliance Industries Becomes First Indian Firm To Hit Rs 10 Lakh Crore Market Valuation
Reliance Industries on Thursday became the first Indian company to hit the Rs 10 lakh crore market valuation level.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate's market capitalisation (m-cap) zoomed to Rs 10.02 lakh crore during morning trade on the BSE.

The company's stock rose 0.73 per cent to a record peak of Rs 1,581.25 (intra-day) on the index.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) last week achieved another milestone, becoming the first Indian firm to hit m-cap of Rs 9.5 lakh crore. Also, last week the company surpassed BP Plc in terms of market valuation.

In October, RIL hit the Rs 9 lakh crore m-cap mark in intra-day trade, first by any listed company.

In August 2018, it became the first Indian firm to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore m-cap mark.

TCS is the country's second most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 7,68,075.63 crore followed by HDFC Bank with a m-cap of Rs 6,97,707.03 crore.

The m-cap figures of companies change daily with stock price movement.

(With Agency Inputs)

