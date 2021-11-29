Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Registrar Of Companies Gives 1-Month Extension To Dish TV For Calling AGM

Dish TV's AGM was scheduled for November 30. Private lender Yes Bank has been seeking a series of removals and appointments on the D2H operator's board.

2021-11-29T20:14:37+05:30
Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 8:14 pm

D2H operator Dish TV informed on Monday that the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai gave the company a one-month extension for conducting its annual general meeting of shareholders for the financial year 2020-21. Accordingly, the Board, considering the pendency of petitions and applications before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), approved the said extension. 

"However, the Company has today i.e. on November 29, 2021, at around 1300 hrs, received a communication from the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra ('Registrar') vide which the Registrar has accorded its approval for extension of time for holding of the AGM of the Company for the Financial Year 2020-21 by a period of one month (copy attached)," the company said in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The company stated that AGM which was scheduled for November 30 stands postponed. The revised date would be communicated in terms of applicable regulatory provisions, the company said.

On October 29, the D2H services provider had approached the Registrar of Companies (Mumbai) seeking further extension of time for convening the annual general meeting of shareholders for the financial year 2020-21. The company informed that it was seeking an extension citing a pending outcome on an application filed by stakeholder Yes Bank before the Mumbai bench of the  National Company Law Tribunal.  It added that this was necessary to ensure compliance with all applicable laws and guidelines in the matter. 

DishTV in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday had said that it would be seeking an extension for convening the AGM on December 31 this year instead of November 30.

The private banker is seeking a series of removals and appointments on the D2H operator's board. This includes the demand to oust Managing Director Jawahar Lal Goel along with directors Rashmi Aggarwal, Bhagwan Das Narang, Shankar Aggarwal and Ashok Mathai Kurien.

The banker had demanded the appointment of new independent directors including Akash Suri, Sanjay Nambiar, Haripriya Padmanabhan, Girish Paranjpe, Narayan Vasudeo Prabhutendulkar and Arvind Nachaya on Dish TV's board.

