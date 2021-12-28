Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

RBL Crisis: What It Means For The Bank’s Customers?

Experts say RBL is said to be on solid footing and, therefore, bank customers need not worry. Moreover, the situation is not similar to what happened at Yes Bank.

RBL Crisis: What It Means For The Bank’s Customers?

Trending

RBL Crisis: What It Means For The Bank’s Customers?
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T19:34:04+05:30
Meghna Maiti

Meghna Maiti

More stories from Meghna Maiti
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 7:34 pm

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed Yogesh Dayal, general manager, as an additional director on Ratnakar Bank’s (RBL) board last week. Meanwhile, Vishwavir Ahuja, managing director and chief executive officer of RBL, went on medical leave. After this announcement, shares of RBL Bank hit a 52-week low at Rs 132.35, down almost 23.2 per cent in Monday’s intraday trade.

Analysts sounded cautious about the road ahead for the bank and suggested that the December quarter might provide much-needed emotional support. RBI tried to allay investors’ fears saying that the bank remained on a solid footing.

The development comes at a time when RBL is grappling with a surge in soured loans to consumers during the pandemic. This led the lender to boost provisions which led to a first-quarter loss. However, the bank returned to profit in the quarter ended September 30. At the same time, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has shown interest to ensure financial stability by seizing control of shadow lenders and banks.

However, the recent events have impacted RBL’s customers to some extent. Let’s look at what it means for the customers.

 

What does this mean for the customers?

RBI has appointed an additional director to RBL’s board. So, everything is definitely not great. However, RBI has confirmed that the bank’s financial health is stable and it is well-capitalised. The vital ratios of the bank, that is capital adequacy, provision coverage, liquidity coverage, remain in good shape.

“As a customer, you might want to keep track of news, financial results and other announcements from the bank. Things will surely settle down and the bank will improve its functioning to the entire satisfaction of the regulator,” says Raj Khosla, founder and managing director of MyMoneyMatra, a loan aggregator.

 

Do customers need to be worried?

Given the recent statement by RBI, this does not seem to be a worrisome situation. “I would say customers need to be cautious in the near term and take a few minor steps to diversify their FD portfolios,” says Khosla.

 

Can you compare this with the Yes Bank incident?

The two situations are actually very different. Yes Bank was hit by considerable wrongdoing at the highest level. “There is clearly no such challenge at RBL. In fact, the bank is run by thorough professionals, with high-level ethics,” says Khosla.

 

What do you need to keep in mind as a customer?

Caution is the keyword. As a customer, perhaps, you could look at short-term deposits as opposed to long-term ones, until the situation settles down. In case, all your savings are concentrated, then it might be worthwhile considering some diversification.

“Thankfully, the bank’s capital and liquidity position is strong as confirmed by the management. Any other concerns of the regulator will probably be addressed in the coming quarters,” adds Khosla.

 

Tags

Meghna Maiti RBL Bank Yes Bank Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sebi To Tighten IPO Proceeds Utilisation Norms, amend Various Other Regulations

Sebi To Tighten IPO Proceeds Utilisation Norms, amend Various Other Regulations

Mutual Funds Houses Should Not Invest In Crypto Till The Law Comes: Sebi Chairman

Funding Alert: MetaMap Raises Series B, Annapurna Finance Bags Rs 260 Crore

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Fall More Than 3%; CoinswitchKuber Claims 3500% Rise In Transactions in 2021

Banking Fraud Cases Involving Rs 36,342 Crore Reported During H1 FY2022: RBI

Can fintech companies make rural India digitally savvy?

Yearender 2021: More Than 80% Rise In Crypto Scams In 2021, Says Report

How Binance Has Increased Its Global Footprint Amid Controversies

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

The Art Of Managing A Portfolio: Here Are 3 Steps That You Should Know

The Art Of Managing A Portfolio: Here Are 3 Steps That You Should Know

Asian Paints, NTPC, Titan Gain As Sensex Ends Higher, Rupee Surges 34 Paise

Asian Paints, NTPC, Titan Gain As Sensex Ends Higher, Rupee Surges 34 Paise

India's Real GDP To Maintain 9% Growth Rate In FY2022, FY2023: Report

India's Real GDP To Maintain 9% Growth Rate In FY2022, FY2023: Report

5G Services To Launch In Metros, Select Cities In 2022: DoT

5G Services To Launch In Metros, Select Cities In 2022: DoT

Read More from Outlook

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Seema Guha / Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Suresh Kumar over the open call for violence against Muslims in an event in Haridwar.

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday sounded a yellow alert and ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Mohammed Shami Fifer Rocks South Africa

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Mohammed Shami Fifer Rocks South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement