Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

RBI Monetary Policy 2021 : What Will Be The Impact On Debt Funds?

RBI has retained its repo and reverse repo rates. But rate hikes are expected to take place within the next year, so debt fund investors should look at funds with 5-10 years' maturities.

RBI Monetary Policy 2021 : What Will Be The Impact On Debt Funds?

Trending

RBI Monetary Policy 2021 : What Will Be The Impact On Debt Funds?
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T18:26:51+05:30
Kundan Kishore

Kundan Kishore

More stories from Kundan Kishore
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 6:26 pm

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on December 8 left the key rates unchanged and persisted with its accommodative stance, citing uncertainty around the new Covid variant. This is the ninth consecutive policy meeting where the rate-setting panel has upheld the key lending rates. The MPC maintained the repo rate (the rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks) at 4 per cent and reverse repo rate (the rate at which the banks park their funds with RBI) at 3.35 per cent. 

“We had expected the RBI to hike the policy reverse repo rate from 3.35 per cent as a firm signal that the Indian economy is no longer in crisis, and also provide guidance on how interest rates and liquidity will continue to be normalised going into 2022.  The status quo with no change in interest rates and no change in the guidance and outlook from the RBI was thus contrary to our expectations”, says Pankaj Pathak, Fund Manager, Quantum Mutual Fund. He believes that the Indian economy is recovering much better than expected and is showing signs of continued revival. 

In addition to that, underlying inflation pressures may be higher than reported, which should mean that the RBI will remove crisis level measures, moving forward. 

 “Despite the upside pressures on core inflation, the MPC drew comfort from the excise duty cuts, expecting CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation to peak in Q4FY22. On the liquidity management front, the RBI increased the quantum of existing VRRR (variable rate reverse repo) operations in a continuing effort to nudge the overnight rates higher towards repo rate,” says Churchil Bhatt, EVP Debt Investments, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance.  

 

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

How Does This Affect You? 

 

Experts feel that the RBI will start hiking the reverse repo rate gradually, beginning February 2022. In such a scenario, when interest rates are expected to go up, short-term bond funds may be a good option for you. “We continue to advice investors to remain invested in short duration products like Banking PSU Funds and the Corporate Bond category for an investment horizon of 1-3 years, and Ultra Short and Money Market funds for investment horizon of less than 1 year,” says Puneet Pal, Head-Fixed Income, PGIM India Mutual Fund. There is an inverse relationship between bond prices and interest rates.  Therefore, Short Term Bond Funds give an opportunity to enjoy higher yields than an investment in money market funds.  

“As a ballpark, investors can look at the portfolio maturity of the fund as their investment horizon. So, if a fund’s maturity is 10 years, the investor’s horizon can also be 10 years. If the maturity is 3 years, then the horizon should also be similar,” says Joydeep Sen, corporate trainer, author and columnist. He adds that the central bank is very likely to hike rates in the next year or year-and-a-half; and that will have an adverse impact. “Normalization of rates is a given. To avoid the resultant impact on investments, one can look at short portfolio maturity funds instead of long portfolio maturity funds. However, if an investor’s horizon is longer, then he or she should not be concerned about the adverse impact when the rates are increased. This is because after the RBI has hiked rates, there will be an adverse impact for some time, maybe one or one-and-a-half years, but after that the benefits will accrue. So, investors should stay invested for longer than that to be able to benefit from the accrual,” says Sen. 

Financial services firm Morningstar states in its RBI Policy note that going ahead, investors will struggle to post significant gains in bonds as we are at the turning point of the current low-interest rate cycle. The note also points out that annual return expectation from bonds would be more normalized as compared to high-teen returns delivered in the last couple of years. In the note, the advice is that from a long-term perspective, bonds remain a necessary stabilizer for multi-asset portfolios, and medium-long duration bonds are likely to provide a cushion when equities sell-off (happens) as they offer attractive real rates. Based on the valuation implied return (VIR) forecasts, the medium to long-term debt segment (5-10 years maturity) looks relatively more attractive than cash and high credit quality short-term debt.  

Tags

Kundan Kishore RBI Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Debt Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Meme Coins Fall; Australia to Create Licencing Structure For Crypto Exchanges

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Meme Coins Fall; Australia to Create Licencing Structure For Crypto Exchanges

Did ArchAngel Pull A Squid For Investors? Rises more than 15,000% but witnessed a sudden crash

RBI Monetary Policy : Borrowers Heave A Sigh Of Relief, Inflation Worries Continue

Supreme Court Defers Hearing Amazon-Future Group Case To January 11

Fitch Cuts India's Economic Growth Forecast To 8.4% For FY22

World Inequality Report 2022: Women’s Share In Labour Income Globally Less Than 35%, From 30% In 1990

Can Indian Auto Industry Overcome The Challenge Of Chip Shortage?

RBI Monetary Policy Explained : What Are Repo And Reverse Repo Rates?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Advertisement

More from Business

RBI Proposes Launch Of UPI-Based Payment Products For Feature Phone Users

RBI Proposes Launch Of UPI-Based Payment Products For Feature Phone Users

ArchAngel Token Gains Over 15,000%, Bitcoin Above $50,000

ArchAngel Token Gains Over 15,000%, Bitcoin Above $50,000

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 4 Per Cent: RBI Gov

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 4 Per Cent: RBI Gov

Pre-Market Report: RBI's Monetary Policy Announcement, Focus On RIL, Hindustan Zinc And SpiceJet

Pre-Market Report: RBI's Monetary Policy Announcement, Focus On RIL, Hindustan Zinc And SpiceJet

Read More from Outlook

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

Outlook Web Desk / The helicopter was flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington with 14 personnel including senior officials on board.

Obituary | CDS General Bipin Rawat - A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Obituary | CDS General Bipin Rawat - A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Outlook Web Desk / General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat holds the status of a four star general of the Indian Army. He took over as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on December 17, 2016 succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag.

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins made his captaincy debut in style with a fifer at The Gabba, helping Australia dismiss England for 147. Then rain arrived.

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

Outlook Web Desk / IAF’s Mi-17V5 helicopter is one of the most advanced military aircraft equipped with advanced technology to help it to traverse adverse climatic and war situations.

Advertisement