Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

RBI Imposes Rs 1 Crore Fine On Paytm Payments Bank

Additionally, the RBI imposed a penalty of approx Rs 27.8 lakhs on Western Union Financial Services (WUFSI) for non-compliance with provision laid out in the Master Direction on Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS Directions) dated February 22, 2017.

RBI Imposes Rs 1 Crore Fine On Paytm Payments Bank

Trending

RBI Imposes Rs 1 Crore Fine On Paytm Payments Bank
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T21:34:59+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 9:34 pm

Reserve Bank of India imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on Paytm Payments Banks Limited for submitting incorrect details in its application seeking the issue of a final certificate of authorisation (CoA). RBI stated the e-payments facilitator committed an offence of the nature referred to in Section 26 (2) of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. 

The apex banker stated a notice seeking a response was issued in this regard to the e-payments facilitator.

"After reviewing the written responses and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI determined that the aforementioned charge was substantiated and warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty," the order stated.

Additionally, the RBI imposed a penalty of approx Rs 27.8 lakhs on Western Union Financial Services (WUFSI) for non-compliance with provision laid out in the Master Direction on Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS Directions) dated February 22, 2017.

The order stated WUFSI had reported instances of breaching the cap permitting 30 remittances per beneficiary during 2019 and 2020. It filed an application for the compounding of the violation. The order stated that after hearing oral submission made by the company during the personal hearing and analysing the compounding application, RBI decided that the offence warranted a monetary penalty. 

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Tags

Outlook Business Team Paytm Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Western Union Fined Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin Breaches Record $66,000 Mark Day After ETF Debut On NYSE

Bitcoin Breaches Record $66,000 Mark Day After ETF Debut On NYSE

Rupee Climbs 47 Paise To Close At Nearly Two-Week High Of 74.88 Against Dollar

Covers That Can Protect Your Assets Against Flood Damage

Jio Added Maximum Subscribers In August, Vodafone-Idea Lost About 8.33 Lakh Subscribers: TRAI Data

CarDekho Appoints Mayank Gupta As New CFO Ahead Of IPO

Blockchain Ecosystem Winners Network Launches Rewards Platform For Internet Users

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again After Two Days Of Breather

Your FD Real Returns May Have Turned Negative After RBI Slashes Inflation Projection By 40 Percentage Points

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Jubilant Foodworks Posts 58 Per Cent Increase In Net Profit In Q2 Earnings Driven By Strong Delivery

Jubilant Foodworks Posts 58 Per Cent Increase In Net Profit In Q2 Earnings Driven By Strong Delivery

Trifecta Capital Invests Rs 400 Crore In 4 Indian Tech Firms

Trifecta Capital Invests Rs 400 Crore In 4 Indian Tech Firms

Buzzing Stocks: ACC Jump Nearly 5 Per Cent, Rallis India Tumble Over 6 Per Cent

Buzzing Stocks: ACC Jump Nearly 5 Per Cent, Rallis India Tumble Over 6 Per Cent

Bank Gross NPAs To Rise To 8-9 Per Cent, Stressed Assets To Touch 10-11 Per Cent: CRISIL

Bank Gross NPAs To Rise To 8-9 Per Cent, Stressed Assets To Touch 10-11 Per Cent: CRISIL

Read More from Outlook

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

Outlook Web Desk / As many as 96 persons from Karnataka are stranded in Uttarakhand following heavy floods and landslides, of which 92 are confirmed safe.

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Naseer A Ganai / Indian Army's operation comes as a retaliation to the October 11 killing of an army officer and four soldiers during an encounter in Poonch sector.

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: Afridi Removes Bavuma To Break Stand

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: Afridi Removes Bavuma To Break Stand

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Pakistan vs South Africa in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 stage.

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh govt to record statements of remaining witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Advertisement