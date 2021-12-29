Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

RBI Flags Omicron Threat To Growth, Says Banks Strong Enough To Face Challenges

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das notes that after the destructive second wave in April-May 2021, the growth outlook has progressively improved, though there are headwinds from global developments.

RBI Flags Omicron Threat To Growth, Says Banks Strong Enough To Face Challenges

Trending

RBI Flags Omicron Threat To Growth, Says Banks Strong Enough To Face Challenges
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T18:59:47+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 6:59 pm

Though the economy has steadily gained momentum and remained resilient since the second quarter of the current fiscal, the Omicron variant of coronavirus remains the major challenge along with rising inflation pressures, says the Reserve Bank in its second financial stability report.

In the foreword to the report released on Wednesday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das notes that after the destructive second wave in April-May 2021, the growth outlook has progressively improved, though there are headwinds from global developments and more recently from the Omicron virus.

A stronger and sustainable recovery hinges on the revival of private investment and shoring up private consumption, which unfortunately remains below their pre-pandemic levels, he notes.

Admitting that inflation remains a concern as it is by the build-up of cost-push pressures, Das has called for stronger supply-side measures to contain food and energy prices.

Noting that the financial institutions have remained resilient amidst the pandemic and stability prevails in the financial markets cushioned by policy and regulatory support, the governor is confident that the strong balance sheets of banks with higher capital and liquidity buffers will help mitigate future shocks.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Quoting the stress tests on banks, the governor has also warned that gross NPAs may jump to 8.1-9.5 per cent by September 2022 from 6.9 per cent in September 2021.

The governor concluded by reiterating the Reserve Bank's resolute commitment to ensure a robust and efficient financial system that supports strong, sustainable and inclusive growth with macroeconomic and financial stability.

The report has come after the rating agency Icra report, released on December 28, stated that the country's real gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to maintain a 9 per cent growth rate in fiscal 2022 and 2023, amid concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Icra Ltd Chief Economist Aditi Nayar had said, “We are maintaining our forecast of a 9 per cent GDP expansion in FY2022, with a clear K-shaped divergence amongst the formal and informal parts of the economy, and the large gaining at the cost of the small.

"Looking ahead, we expect the economy to maintain a similar 9 per cent growth in FY2023,” he added.

Tags

PTI RBI Shaktikanta Das GDP Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin Was The Most Popular Crypto Coin On Twitter in 2021; Dogecoin Stood Second In Top 10 List

Bitcoin Was The Most Popular Crypto Coin On Twitter in 2021; Dogecoin Stood Second In Top 10 List

Interest Rate of Small Savings Schemes to remain unchanged till March 31, 2022

Funding Alert: WallMantra Raises Rs 2 Crore, Neo-bank Jupiter Gets Rs 641 Crore

GST Council Defers Implementation Of Rate Hike In Textiles To 12%

2021: The Year Of IPOs

Yearender 2021: Major NFTs That Hit The Market In 2021

Sensex Ends 460 Points Higher. Hindalco Industries, Titan Among Top Gainers

Aditya Birla Health Insurance GWP Jumps 39% To Rs 764 Crore In H1 FY22

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

Fitbit Charge 5 Review: This New-look Band Nails The Basics

Fitbit Charge 5 Review: This New-look Band Nails The Basics

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Appoints Baldev Prakash As MD, CEO

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Appoints Baldev Prakash As MD, CEO

CMS Info Systems Shares List With 2% Premium. Know Analysts View Before You Buy

CMS Info Systems Shares List With 2% Premium. Know Analysts View Before You Buy

GST Council Defers Tax Rate Hike On Textiles

GST Council Defers Tax Rate Hike On Textiles

Read More from Outlook

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

Seema Guha / The last two years have shown that the pandemic is a great leveller. It struck every country with equal ferocity. What awaits the world in 2022? Uncertainty continues to loom large,

U-19 Asia Cup: IND Hammer SL To Win 8th Title - Stats

U-19 Asia Cup: IND Hammer SL To Win 8th Title - Stats

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Defending champions India beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets (DLS) in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2021 final.

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

Ashwani Sharma / Restrictions in New Delhi and other neighbouring states have driven people to the hills to spend the New Years' weekend. Places like Shimla and Manali are experiencing heavy footfall.

Advertisement