Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

RBI Fines State Bank Of India Rs 1 Crore

RBI said in its order that the State Bank of India held excess shares in borrower companies which exceeded thirty per cent of the paid-up share capital of the companies.

RBI Fines State Bank Of India Rs 1 Crore

Trending

RBI Fines State Bank Of India Rs 1 Crore
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T19:54:45+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 7:54 pm

Apex banker RBI on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on State Bank of India for holding shares in borrower companies for an amount exceeding thirty per cent of paid-up share capital of those companies. The banking regulator informed that the state lender was in contravention of subsection (2) of Section 19  of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. 

The act states, "...no banking company shall hold shares in any company, whether as pledgee, mortgagee or absolute owner, of an amount exceeding thirty per cent of the paid-up share capital of that company or thirty per cent of its own paid-up share capital and reserves, whichever is less." 

The apex banking regulator mentioned that the fine was based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement of the bank and its customers. 

RBI mentioned that it had conducted Statutory Inspections for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE) of the bank with reference to its financial positions as of March 31, 2018, and March 31, 2019. It also examined is Risk Assessment Reports, Inspection Reports and all related correspondence pertaining to the same. Following this, the banking regulator issued a show-cause notice to the bank. 

"After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing, and additional submissions made by the bank, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of contravention of the aforesaid provisions of the Act was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank," RBI stated. 

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

On October 18, the RBI had fined the state-lender for not complying with the directions laid down under 'Reserve Bank of India (Frauds classification and reporting by commercial banks and select FIs) directions 2016’. (Full Story)

"A scrutiny was carried out by the RBI in a customer account maintained with the bank and the examination of the scrutiny report and all related correspondence pertaining to the same, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance with the aforesaid directions to the extent of delay in reporting of fraud in the said account to RBI," the apex banker stated in its order. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) State Bank of India Fined Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Ashok Leyland MD & CEO Vipin Sondhi Resigns

Ashok Leyland MD & CEO Vipin Sondhi Resigns

Sensex, Nifty Fall About 3% As Concerns Loom About New COVID-19 Variant

ITC Acquires 16% Stake In Baby Products Maker Mother Sparsh

NCLAT Extends Time Till Nov 30 For Completing Insolvency Process For Vasan Healthcare

Bank of Baroda Raises Rs 1,997 Crore Via Basel III-Compliant Bonds. Should You Buy?

Sanofi India To Divest Soframycin, Sofradex Brands For Rs 125 Crore

Stock Market: Investors' Wealth Drop Over Rs 4.48 Lakh Crore. What Should You Do?

Tega Industries IPO: Price Band Fixed At Rs 443-453 Per Share. Check Details

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Advertisement

More from Business

Onsurity Ties-Up With Visa To Offer Health Program For Employees Of SME's

Onsurity Ties-Up With Visa To Offer Health Program For Employees Of SME's

Tarsons Products Shares List With Nearly 6% Gain. Should You Buy?

Tarsons Products Shares List With Nearly 6% Gain. Should You Buy?

Sensex Tanks Over 800 Points. Maruti Top Loser, Followed By HDFC, Kotak Bank

Sensex Tanks Over 800 Points. Maruti Top Loser, Followed By HDFC, Kotak Bank

Asian Stock Markets Sink As Traders Watch Europe Virus Cases

Asian Stock Markets Sink As Traders Watch Europe Virus Cases

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Kohli’s Return

Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Kohli’s Return

Soumitra Bose / Shreyas Iyer won his India cap in the first IND vs NZ Test in Kanpur. It remains to be seen whether Iyer will play when Virat Kohli returns in the Mumbai Test.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement