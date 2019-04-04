﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  RBI Cuts Key Interest Rate By 0.25 Per Cent To 6 Per Cent, Loans May Get Cheaper

RBI Cuts Key Interest Rate By 0.25 Per Cent To 6 Per Cent, Loans May Get Cheaper

The central bank, however, kept monetary policy stance at 'neutral'.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2019
RBI Cuts Key Interest Rate By 0.25 Per Cent To 6 Per Cent, Loans May Get Cheaper
File Photo
RBI Cuts Key Interest Rate By 0.25 Per Cent To 6 Per Cent, Loans May Get Cheaper
outlookindia.com
2019-04-04T12:23:09+0530
Also Read

The Reserve Bank of India Thursday cut benchmark interest rate by 0.25 per cent for the second time in a row to bring interest rate to the lowest level in one year on softening inflation.

The central bank, however, kept monetary policy stance at 'neutral'.

In the second policy review under Governor Shaktikanta Das, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted 4:2 in favour of the rate cut.

The benchmark interest rate was cut by 0.25 per cent to 6 per cent, a move that will result in lower cost of borrowing for the banks that are expected to transmit the same to individuals and corporates.

The RBI had on February 7 had last cut interest rate to 6.25 per cent from 6.5 per cent.

Last time repo rate stood at 6 per cent was in April 2018.

The rate cut is in consonance of achieving the medium term objective of maintaining inflation at the 4 per cent level while supporting growth, RBI said in a statement.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shaktikanta Das Mumbai RBI Repo Rates Economy Indian Economy Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Christchurch Terror Attack Accused Faces 89 Charges
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters