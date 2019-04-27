﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  RBI Announces Release Of Rs 20 Denomination Banknotes

RBI Announces Release Of Rs 20 Denomination Banknotes

All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the RBI in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender, it clarified.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 April 2019
RBI Announces Release Of Rs 20 Denomination Banknotes
The Rs 20 note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse.
ANI/Twitter
RBI Announces Release Of Rs 20 Denomination Banknotes
outlookindia.com
2019-04-27T12:45:34+0530

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday announced that it will shortly issue Rs 20 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) series, bearing the signature of the central bank's governor Shaktikanta Das.

"The Rs 20 note will be greenish-yellow in colour. The new banknote has a motif of Ellora Caves on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage," a statement by the RBI said.

All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the RBI in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender, it clarified.

The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse. The dimension of the new Rs 20 note will be 63 mm x 129 mm, the statement said.

The obverse (front) side of the note contains a see-through register with denominational numeral 100, a latent image with the numeral and also a Devanagari version of the same.

It also contains a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre, with micro letters 'RBI', 'Bharat', 'India' and '20', along with with a guarantee clause, Governor's signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards the right of Gandhi's portrait.

On the right side of the portrait are -- an Ashoka Pillar emblem and electrotype (20) watermarks.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi RBI Currency Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IPL 2019, RR Vs SRH Preview: Exodus Of Foreign Players Begin As Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad Meet In Crucial Clash
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters