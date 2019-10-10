Poshan
﻿
Ranbaxy Ex-Promoters Shivinder Singh, Malvinder Singh Arrested In Fraud Case

Ranbaxy Ex-Promoters Shivinder Singh, Malvinder Singh Arrested In Fraud Case

Ranbaxy's former promoter Shivinder Singh and three others were arrested after a complaint filed by Religare Enterprises Limited.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 October 2019
Former Ranbaxy promoters Shivender Singh and Malvinder Singh.
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-10-11T08:11:55+0530
Former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and his elder brother Malvinder Singh, have been arrested in a Rs 740 crore fraud case, news agency IANS reported.

According to sources, Shivinder was arrested on Thursday evening while Malvinder was arrested late at night, after a lookout notice was issued against him.

Religare has accused them of diverting funds and misappropriation, reports said.

Kavi Arora, Sunil Godhwani and Anil Saxena were also arrested by the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police for allegedly diverting public money and investing in their companies.

A complaint was filed by Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) alleging that loans were taken by Singh while managing that firm but the money was invested in other companies.

"RFL saw a change in management. When the new management took over, they found that a loan had been taken but the money been invested in other companies linked to Singh and his brother. They filed a complaint with the EOW and subsequently, an FIR was registered," said a senior police officer.

Shivinder's brother Malvinder is absconding and a look-out circular has been issued against him.

(With PTI Inputs)

