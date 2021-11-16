Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Akasa Air Orders 72 Boeing 737 MAX Aircrafts

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had given a no-objection certificate to Akasa Air for operating in India, last month.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Akasa Air Orders 72 Boeing 737 MAX Aircrafts

Trending

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Akasa Air Orders 72 Boeing 737 MAX Aircrafts
outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T21:14:38+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 9:14 pm

Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air announced on Monday that it has ordered 72 Boeing 737 Max Airplanes. As per a statement issued by the aircraft manufacturer, the deal is valued at $9 billion. The order includes two variants of the 737 MAX line-up, namely, the 737-8 and the high capacity 737-8-200. 

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had given a no-objection certificate to Akasa for operating in India, last month. Akasa Air is expected to resume its operations as a low-cost carrier from summer next year. 

Akasa Air becomes the second airline after Spicejet to add the 737 Max to its fleet. Spicejet in its quarterly results had stated that for technical reasons, thirteen of its Boeing 737 Max continue to be grounded. It added that settlement terms with two of MAX aircraft's major lessors Avolon and CDB Aviation had been finalised and similar discussions were underway with other lessors. 

The company informed that it expected the 737 Max to resume operation from the third quarter of the current financial year.

The Indian Government had banned the 737 Max from flying in March 2019 after the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crash - both involving Boeing 737 Max. 346 people had lost their lives in the two crashes which took place within five months of unveiling the aircraft. 

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

In August, this year, the aircraft was allowed to fly again. Directorate-General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) in its order had stated that more than 17 regulators had permitted the airplane to fly again. This was after Boeing undertook corrective measures after being grounded in several countries. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Akasa Air Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Boeing Boeing 737 MAX aircraft Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

China Surpasses USA In Wealth Gain Says: McKinsey & Co Report

China Surpasses USA In Wealth Gain Says: McKinsey & Co Report

Zee-Invesco Shareholder Dispute: NCLT Adjourns Hearing To December 14

First Fisheries Incubator Launched To Help Aqua-Preneurs

Reinvigorating Private Investment Crucial For India To Realise Complete Growth Potential: RBI Gov

Rupee Closes 9 Paise Higher At 74.37 Against Dollar On Tuesday

Ola Personnel Rejig: Quality Assurance Chief Exits, New Futurefactory Chief Appointed

Piyush Goyal Says India Received Record FDI In The Last 7 Years, Hopes To See Trends Continue

Asian Stocks Rise After Biden, Xi Hold Video Summit

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Aces High

Aces High

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Jabra Elite 3 Review: The Newest Kid On The Block Is A Serious Contender In The TWS Earbuds Market

Jabra Elite 3 Review: The Newest Kid On The Block Is A Serious Contender In The TWS Earbuds Market

New-age Group Policies Offer Wider Health Cover

New-age Group Policies Offer Wider Health Cover

Nykaa Founder Falguni Nayar Says The Firm Has Made Investments For Seasonally Strong Quarter Ahead

Nykaa Founder Falguni Nayar Says The Firm Has Made Investments For Seasonally Strong Quarter Ahead

Bitcoin, Ethereum Down More Than 7%

Bitcoin, Ethereum Down More Than 7%

Read More from Outlook

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Seema Guha / According to Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) passed by the US Congress in 2017, any country working against US interests will be under sanctions.

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Naseer A Ganai / Using innocent civilians as human shields, getting them killed in cross-firing and then conveniently labelling them as OGWs is part of GOIs rulebook now, alleges Mehbooba Mufti.

EXCLUSIVE: I Don't Think I Am Hardik's Replacement: Iyer

EXCLUSIVE: I Don't Think I Am Hardik's Replacement: Iyer

Koushik Paul / Venkatesh Iyer, who plays as an all-rounder for Madhya Pradesh and Kolkata Knight Riders, wants to execute the tips learnt from KKR coach Brendon McCullum.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement