Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Q2 Results: Ujjivan Financial Services Posts Net Loss At Rs 68 Crore, Fino Payments Bank reports 74p% Jump In Profit

Total income was down at Rs 731.90 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 828.47 crore in the year-ago period, Ujjivan said in a regulatory filing.

Q2 Results: Ujjivan Financial Services Posts Net Loss At Rs 68 Crore, Fino Payments Bank reports 74p% Jump In Profit

Trending

Q2 Results: Ujjivan Financial Services Posts Net Loss At Rs 68 Crore, Fino Payments Bank reports 74p% Jump In Profit
outlookindia.com
2021-11-14T09:35:50+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 9:35 am

Ujjivan Financial Services on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 68.18 crore for September quarter 2021-22.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 89.76 crore in the year-ago same period. Sequentially, the net loss narrowed from Rs 99.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.

Total income was down at Rs 731.90 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 828.47 crore in the year-ago period, Ujjivan said in a regulatory filing.

Expenses were higher at Rs 822.73 crore during the quarter. In the year-ago period, expenses stood at Rs 704.95 crore.

Meanwhile, Fino Payments Bank reported a 74 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 7.89 crore in the quarter ended in September 2021.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 4.52 crore in the year ago same period.

Revenue of the bank grew by 35 per cent year-on-year to Rs 242.15 crore on the back of a growth of 32 per cent in transaction revenue, 43 per cent in subscription income and 35 per cent in open banking, Fino Payments Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank completed its initial public offer (IPO) and listed its shares on November 12, 2021 on NSE and BSE.

Current account and savings account (CASA) subscription revenue grew by 78.3 per cent on the year while subscription yield increased from Rs 402 per account in Q2FY21 to Rs 481 per account in Q2FY22, it said.

Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 284.35 crore for  September quarter 2021-22.

The company had logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.09 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing stated.

Total income rose to Rs 1,469.74 crore in the quarter as against to Rs 1,375.94 crore in the same period a year ago.

"Our unexecuted order book as on November 13, 2021 (before adjusting for revenue post 30th September 2021) stands at Rs 6,730 crore. The company’s revenue from operations for H1FY22 (April-September) stood at Rs 2,633 crore," the company said in a statement.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Ujjivan Financial Services Fino Payments Bank Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Nations Strike Climate Deal With Coal Compromise

Nations Strike Climate Deal With Coal Compromise

Moderating Behaviour On Virtual Platform Can Be Impossible: Incoming Metaverse CTO

Why Zerodha Won’t Go For An IPO

New Bidding Rules For Govt Projects, But Will They Improve Execution?

Paytm IPO made 350 employees millionaires

Musk sells more Tesla shares and stock falls further

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Bitcoin, Meme Coins Turn Red A Day After Bounce Back

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

National Sports Awards 2021: India Honours Its sporting Best At Dazzling Ceremony

National Sports Awards 2021: India Honours Its sporting Best At Dazzling Ceremony

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Epiphany For Revival

Epiphany For Revival

Advertisement

More from Business

Doge-Funded Elon Musk Moon Mission Creates Buzz, But Meme Coin Falls

Doge-Funded Elon Musk Moon Mission Creates Buzz, But Meme Coin Falls

Japan’s Toshiba Spins Off Energy, Computer Device Units

Japan’s Toshiba Spins Off Energy, Computer Device Units

Johnson & Johnson To Split Into 2 Companies

Johnson & Johnson To Split Into 2 Companies

Everything you need to know about Bitcoin ETFs

Everything you need to know about Bitcoin ETFs

Read More from Outlook

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

Outlook Team / Children’s Day is a day of good cheer! We received such an overwhelming response to our call for entries. We have showcased some of the paintings from young artists all over India.

Countries Adopt New Climate Deal With Coal Compromise

Countries Adopt New Climate Deal With Coal Compromise

Associated Press / Before India succeeded in getting the change made, nation after nation talked about the final provisions not going far or fast enough but a compromise was better than nothing.

NZ Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final: All You Need To Know

NZ Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final: All You Need To Know

Jayanta Oinam / Bitter Trans-Tasman rivals, Australia and New Zealand clash in the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final. Here's a primer.

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Kamalika Ghosh / Brands continue to tap influencer marketing this festive season to push sales, drive revenue

Advertisement