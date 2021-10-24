Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
Q2 Earnings: Orient Electric Profit Rises At Rs 35 C, MCX Profit Down 44 Per Cent, More

Orient Electric's revenue from operations was up at Rs 594.38 crore during the period under review as compared to Rs 433.77 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

2021-10-24T10:09:36+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 24 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 10:09 am

Orient Electric on Saturday reported 7.25 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 34.77 crore for the Q2 ended September 30, 2021.

The CK Birla group firm had posted a net profit of Rs 32.42 crore in July-September last fiscal year, Orient Electric said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up at Rs 594.38 crore during the period under review as compared to Rs 433.77 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

“Revenue for Q2’FY22 grew 37 per cent YoY with similar range bound growth from every segment. Entry-level products and all consumer-facing channels were the top runners. Premium products recorded an upsurge in demand in the quarter,” Orient Electric said in a post result investor presentation.

Its export markets have also opened up with new orders, while tender business remained quite sluggish, it added.

Total expenses were at Rs 549.17 crore, up 40.38 per cent  as against Rs 391.21 crore.

Revenue from the Electrical Consumer Durables segment was up at Rs 454.50 crore from Rs 304.35 crore.

Lighting & Switchgear segment revenue was up 34.91 per cent at Rs 174.60 crore as against Rs 129.42 crore in the year-ago period.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX)

The company on Saturday reported 44 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 32.66 crore for the quarter ended September 2021.

Its net profit stood at Rs 58.55 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income also fell to Rs 99.27 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 137.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Dodla Dairy

Dodla Dairy Ltd has reported a 31 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 29.39 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 42.56 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 569.47 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 462.02 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

(With PTI Inputs)

Orient Electric Dodla Dairy Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd MCX Q2 Results Business
