Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Q2 Earnings Impact: Quick Heal Profit Rises 20.1 Per Cent, Jagran Prakashan Profit Soars Sixfold, Newgen Software PAT Up 28 Per Cent

Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Monday reported a sixfold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 60.89 crore.

Q2 Earnings Impact: Quick Heal Profit Rises 20.1 Per Cent, Jagran Prakashan Profit Soars Sixfold, Newgen Software PAT Up 28 Per Cent

Trending

Q2 Earnings Impact: Quick Heal Profit Rises 20.1 Per Cent, Jagran Prakashan Profit Soars Sixfold, Newgen Software PAT Up 28 Per Cent
outlookindia.com
2021-10-26T09:29:13+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 26 Oct 2021, Updated: 26 Oct 2021 9:29 am

Security software provider Quick Heal Technologies on Monday said its consolidated net profit rose 20.1 per cent to Rs 34.6 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 28.8 crore in the year-ago period, Quick Heal Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

Its total revenue grew 23 per cent to Rs 103.8 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 84.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Related Stories

Crisis In The Middle

Quick Heal Technologies Managing Director and CEO Kailash Katkar said the company's robust all-round performance during the quarter in terms of revenue, profitability and cash flow generation along with a strong growth outlook "continue to demonstrate our strategic focus and the strength of our offerings in the cybersecurity space".

Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Monday reported a sixfold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 60.89 crore for the quarter ended in September 2021.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.14 crore during the July-September quarter a year ago, Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL) said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 39.23 per cent to Rs 402.52 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 289.10 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

JPL's total expenses stood at Rs 338.65 crore, up 17.97 per cent in Q2/FY 2021-22 as compared to Rs 287.06 crore of the corresponding quarter.

Commenting on the performance of the Company, JPL Chairman and Managing Director Mahendra Mohan Gupta said the July-September quarter saw a significant uptick in the overall business performance of the company.

IT company Newgen Software on Monday posted a 28 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 37.4 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had recorded a PAT of Rs 29.2 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a statement. 

Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 20 per cent to Rs 185.5 crore from Rs 155 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21. 

"All our geographies witnessed growth with significant contribution from EMEA and India. Total income was up by 22 per cent and profit after tax increased by 28 per cent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year," Newgen Software Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Diwakar Nigam said.

The company's annuity revenues, which include annual maintenance contracts, support and software-as-a-service, increased by 17 per cent to Rs 114.6 crore on a year-on-year basis. Subscription revenue from these services climbed 23 per cent to Rs 60.9 crore. 

Revenue from sale of products and license grew by 55 per cent on a YoY basis to Rs 40.9 crore.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Newgen Software Quick Heal Jagran Prakashan Ltd Q2 Results Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Indus Towers Shares Dip After Posting 38 Per Cent Rise In Profit In Q2. Should You Buy?

Indus Towers Shares Dip After Posting 38 Per Cent Rise In Profit In Q2. Should You Buy?

After Posting 30 Per Cent Rise In Q2 Profit, ICICI Bank Beats HUL In M-Cap, Became 5th Largest Firm

Nykaa’s Top 6 Employees To Earn Over Rs 850 Crore Amid IPO

Sensex Surges Over 300 Points In Early Trade. Tech Mahindra Top Gainer, Followed By Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel

Tesla’s Market Value Tops $1 Trillion After Hertz Orders 100K Cars

Stocks To Buy Today: ONGC, Canara Bank, IGPL And More

NSE's Registered Investor Base Peaks Past 5 Crore Milestone

CCI Gives Nod To HDFC Bank's 4.99 Per Cent Stake Purchase In HDFC ERGO General Insurance

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

Advertisement

More from Business

Facebook Dithered In Curbing Divisive User Content In India

Facebook Dithered In Curbing Divisive User Content In India

RBI’s Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Open For Subscription. Should You Invest?

RBI’s Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Open For Subscription. Should You Invest?

Govt Signs Share Purchase Agreement With Tata Sons For Air India Disinvestment

Govt Signs Share Purchase Agreement With Tata Sons For Air India Disinvestment

Rupee Falls 18 Paise To Close At 75.08 Against Dollar

Rupee Falls 18 Paise To Close At 75.08 Against Dollar

Read More from Outlook

LIVE | Aryan Khan Bail: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi To Represent Shah Rukh Khan’s Son In Drugs Case

LIVE | Aryan Khan Bail: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi To Represent Shah Rukh Khan’s Son In Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / The Mumbai High Court will hear Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail petition in his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Oct 3.

Explainer | Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Wankhede For 'Extortion' In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Explainer | Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Wankhede For 'Extortion' In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / On Monday, a lawyer approached the Mumbai police with a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Sameer Wankhede and five others for extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Virat Kohli Was Graceful In Defeat, Says Pakistan's Sana Mir

Virat Kohli Was Graceful In Defeat, Says Pakistan's Sana Mir

Outlook Web Bureau / Former Pakistan women's cricket team captain Sana Mir is floored by Virat Kohli's gesture towards his opponents even after their 10-wicket thrashing in a T20 World Cup clash on Sunday.

Americans Join Indian Diaspora In Celebrating October As 'Hindu Heritage Month'

Americans Join Indian Diaspora In Celebrating October As 'Hindu Heritage Month'

Outlook Web Desk / Twenty states of the United States of America have now formally recognized the month of October as Hindu Heritage Month.

Advertisement