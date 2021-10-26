Q2 Earnings Impact: Quick Heal Profit Rises 20.1 Per Cent, Jagran Prakashan Profit Soars Sixfold, Newgen Software PAT Up 28 Per Cent

Security software provider Quick Heal Technologies on Monday said its consolidated net profit rose 20.1 per cent to Rs 34.6 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 28.8 crore in the year-ago period, Quick Heal Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

Its total revenue grew 23 per cent to Rs 103.8 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 84.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Related Stories Crisis In The Middle

Quick Heal Technologies Managing Director and CEO Kailash Katkar said the company's robust all-round performance during the quarter in terms of revenue, profitability and cash flow generation along with a strong growth outlook "continue to demonstrate our strategic focus and the strength of our offerings in the cybersecurity space".

Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Monday reported a sixfold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 60.89 crore for the quarter ended in September 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.14 crore during the July-September quarter a year ago, Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL) said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 39.23 per cent to Rs 402.52 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 289.10 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

JPL's total expenses stood at Rs 338.65 crore, up 17.97 per cent in Q2/FY 2021-22 as compared to Rs 287.06 crore of the corresponding quarter.

Commenting on the performance of the Company, JPL Chairman and Managing Director Mahendra Mohan Gupta said the July-September quarter saw a significant uptick in the overall business performance of the company.

IT company Newgen Software on Monday posted a 28 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 37.4 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had recorded a PAT of Rs 29.2 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a statement.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 20 per cent to Rs 185.5 crore from Rs 155 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

"All our geographies witnessed growth with significant contribution from EMEA and India. Total income was up by 22 per cent and profit after tax increased by 28 per cent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year," Newgen Software Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Diwakar Nigam said.

The company's annuity revenues, which include annual maintenance contracts, support and software-as-a-service, increased by 17 per cent to Rs 114.6 crore on a year-on-year basis. Subscription revenue from these services climbed 23 per cent to Rs 60.9 crore.

Revenue from sale of products and license grew by 55 per cent on a YoY basis to Rs 40.9 crore.

(With PTI Inputs)