Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Private Equity Investment Inflow In Real Estate Up 27 Per Cent In Apr-Sep At $1.79 Billion: Anarock

According to the data, the office segment attracted nearly 33 per cent of total PE inflows at $591 million.

2021-10-08T12:28:57+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 12:28 pm

Private equity (PE) investment in Indian real estate rose 27 per cent to $1.79 billion in the first six months of the current fiscal mainly driven by domestic funds, according to property consultant Anarock.

PE inflows stood at $1.41 billion in the year-ago period.

According to the data, the office segment attracted nearly 33 per cent of total PE inflows at $591 million. The industrial and logistics sector saw significant investments of about $537 million in the first half of FY'22, comprising a 30 per cent overall share.

This is a 27 per cent growth over the corresponding period in FY 2021, when inflows were approx $1,410 million, it added.

"The average ticket size for the PE deals in the current period declined by 32 per cent – from $114 million in H1 of FY21 to $78 million in H1 of FY '22," said Shobhit Agarwal, MD & CEO – Anarock Capital.

"Notably, investors this time preferred single city deals in contrast to multi-city deals. As seen, the share of multi-city deals reduced from 77 per cent to 42 per cent in H1 of FY'22. Further, the top 10 deals in H1 FY22 contributed an approx 81 per cent of the total PE investments in the country," Agarwal said.

In comparison with H1 FY21, structured debt and equity witnessed considerable growth in H1 FY22, at 25 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively. Structured debt went primarily towards project-level assets.

(With inputs from PTI)

Outlook Business Team Business
