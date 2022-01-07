Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Private Equity Investment Hit Record High Of $40 Billion In 2021

While the value of inflows rose 15.2 per cent from US$ 34.8 billion in 2020 to US$ 40.1 billion in 2021, the deal volume soared to 990 in the reporting year from 588 in 2020.

2022-01-07T10:23:10+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 10:23 am

Private equity investments hit a record high of US$ 40.1 billion in 2021, an increase of over 15 per cent from the previous year, led by a US$ 3.6 billion flow into Flipkart and US$ 1.93 billion into Bundl Technologies, as per a report.

According to the data collated by Refinitiv, an LSEG business, while the value of inflows rose 15.2 per cent from US$ 34.8 billion in 2020 to US$ 40.1 billion in 2021, the deal volume soared to 990 in the reporting year from 588 in 2020.

Analysts at the agency expect the inflow momentum to continue in 2022 as technology companies, especially startups, continue to attract capital from both private and public markets.

They also expect healthcare, financial services, consumer-related, and education services, which are ripe for digitalisation and remained resilient during the pandemic, to continue to attract investors moving into 2022 as substantial capital is waiting to be deployed by India-focused funds.

The buoyant secondary markets and record primary listings in 2021 were other reasons for the spike in inflows, driving up confidence in the capital market, providing a conducive environment for companies to go public and offering investors a viable exit, they said.

Internet-specific companies attracted maximum PE interest in 2021 with their total investments scaling to US$ 20.74 billion from a low US$ 7.6 million in 2020.

Meanwhile, fundraising by domestic/India-focused PEs rose to US$ 4.72 billion, a marginal 5 per cent growth over US$ 4.5 billion in 2020.

According to Definitive, the top 10 PE deals of the year were the US$ 3.6 billion raised by Flipkart, Bundl Technologies (US$ 1.925 billion), Think & Learn (US$ 1.76 billion), Blinkit India (US$ 1.4 billion), Sporta Technologies (US$ 1.1 billion), Axelia Solutions (US$ 1.04 billion), Mohalla Tech (US$ 912.3 million), Meesho Payments (US$ 870 million), Zomato (US$ 798.14 million) and Pine Labs (US$ 700 million).

