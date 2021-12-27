PowerGrid, M&M, Dr.Reddy’s Share Gains As Sensex Ends 295.93 Points Higher

The domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading in positive territory on Monday. BSE Sensex was hovering near 57,420.24 while the broader Nifty 50 index was above the 17,086.25 level.

The top laggards of the index were IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and Titan Company among others. On the contrary, PowerGrid Corporation of India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Dr. Reddy’s and Sun Pharma were among the index gainers, a report in Financial Express said.

Meanwhile, the shares of HP Adhesives got listed at Rs 315 per share on the NSE, a premium of around 15 per cent as compared to its IPO issue price of Rs 274 apiece. However, the shares of RBL Bank fell more than 20 per cent, reported Mint.

Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers

Solani was quoted by Mint as saying, “Indian markets opened in red tracking mixed Asian market cues as investors tracked omicron variant amid holiday-thinned trade. During the afternoon session, the markets scaled back to green showing a steady trade with gaining momentum supported by gains in healthcare, industrials, and capital goods stocks.”

He said traders were encouraged as a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank expressed hope that in a few quarters from now, capital investment would begin to pick up even in the old economy, and said the next fiscal year is also expected to witness a decent growth.