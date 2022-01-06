Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Power CPSEs Record 47% Growth In Capex For April-December Period

The top performers among the power sector CPSEs include PowerGrid (90.6 per cent), SJVN (90.19 per cent), NTPC (86.5 per cent) and THDC (85.38 per cent).

Power CPSEs Record 47% Growth In Capex For April-December Period

Trending

Power CPSEs Record 47% Growth In Capex For April-December Period
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T11:46:50+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 11:46 am

The power ministry on Thursday said the state-owned firms (CPSEs) under it, have incurred capital expenditure (Capex) of Rs 40,395.34 crore during April-December 2021, which is 47 per cent higher year-on-year.

"CPSEs under Ministry of Power have incurred capital expenditure of Rs 40,395.34 crore till December during FY 2021-22. This is 47 per cent higher than the expenditure incurred during the corresponding period of FY 2020-21," a power ministry statement said.

Thus, the Capex performance of the ministry is significantly better compared to the previous year, it stated.

It is to be noted that the CPSEs have also collectively met 80 per cent of the Capex target of FY 2021-22 – Rs 50,690.52 crore.

The top performers among the power sector CPSEs include PowerGrid (90.6 per cent), SJVN (90.19 per cent), NTPC (86.5 per cent) and THDC (85.38 per cent).

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The Ministry of Power has laid a strong emphasis on accelerating the pace of the capital expenditure of the power sector projects.

Regular monitoring and reviews are held to resolve issues that are hindering the implementation of the projects, it stated.

Tags

Press Trust of India power sector Capital Expendiature Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

EV Sales To Touch 10 Lakh Units In India In 2022: SMEV

EV Sales To Touch 10 Lakh Units In India In 2022: SMEV

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Launches Midcap 50 Exchange Traded Fund

Shares of Future Group Surge 14% After Arbitration With Amazon Stayed

Aurobindo Pharma’s Covid-19 Drug Molnupiravir Launches In India

Colgate Commences Talks With Distributors In Maharashtra, Other States

Colgate Initiates Talks With FMCG Distributors Boycotting Its Products

‘Atrangi Re’ Brings Focus On Mental Health Issues. What Do Mental Health Insurance Plans Cover?

SIAC Terminates January 5-8 Arbitration Proceedings In Amazon-Future Dispute

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, Shiba Inu Fall By Up To 9% In Major Crypto Market Crash

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, Shiba Inu Fall By Up To 9% In Major Crypto Market Crash

Sensex Falls Over 700 Points, Nifty Below 17,700 On Weak Global Cues

Sensex Falls Over 700 Points, Nifty Below 17,700 On Weak Global Cues

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

Residential Sales Up By 51 Per Cent On YoY Basis In 2021: Knight Frank India

Residential Sales Up By 51 Per Cent On YoY Basis In 2021: Knight Frank India

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Chandan Gomes / The pandemic taught the world to battle emptiness and also to seek the meaning of life and love in the people around them.

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Haima Deshpande / While the three allies appear to be together in Maharashtra, in reality, the Congress Party has been boxed into a corner by Shiv Sena and NCP, leaving it a 'lonely third' in the tripartite coalition.

Ashes, Live: Australia Declare At 416/8 Vs England

Ashes, Live: Australia Declare At 416/8 Vs England

Koushik Paul / Get here day 2 live cricket scores and updates of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England. AUS have already retained the Ashes and lead the five-Test series 3-0.

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

Edul Patel / Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital tokens in the blockchain network. The value is based on what someone is offering to pay for it. So, demand drives prices.

Advertisement