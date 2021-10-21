Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
PNB Housing Finance Says SC Dismisses Sebi's Appeal Against SAT Order

PNB Housing Finance had said that its board of directors has decided to "not proceed with the preferential issue and terminate the share subscription agreement.

PNB Housing Finance Says SC Dismisses Sebi's Appeal Against SAT Order

PNB Housing Finance Says SC Dismisses Sebi's Appeal Against SAT Order
2021-10-21T13:51:39+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 1:51 pm

PNB Housing Finance on Thursday said that the Supreme Court has dismissed as “infructuous” the appeal filed by capital markets regulator Sebi against the Securities Appellate Tribunal's order in a matter related to its Rs 4,000-crore equity capital raise plan.

Last week, PNB Housing Finance said that its board of directors has decided to "not proceed with the preferential issue and terminate the share subscription agreements" with the proposed allottees.

Consequently, the appeal of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) filed in June also became infructuous.

"In view of the developments stated above, the SC dismissed the appeal filed by Sebi stating that the appeal has become infructuous due to subsequent developments," the company said in the regulatory filing.

On October 14, PNB Housing Finance informed about scrapping the Rs 4,000-crore share-sale plan to US-based private equity firm Carlyle Group and others.

The deal announced in May-end, soon got mired into legal hurdles on matters related to valuation of shares on the offer.

Sebi approached the Supreme Court last month against the SAT order in the matter as the Tribunal gave a split verdict.

Under the proposed deal, Pluto Investments S.a.r.l., a subsidiary of Carlyle, and Salisbury Investments Pvt Ltd were to acquire an equity stake in PNB Housing Finance.

(With PTI Inputs)

