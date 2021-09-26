Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Piyush Goyal Says India May Exceed $400 Billion Export Target, Cites H1FY22 Performance

Stating that the country currently has the highest foreign exchange reserve, Goyal said the entire world is looking towards India as a trusted partner.

2021-09-26T10:34:51+05:30
Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 10:34 am

India's export performance in the first six months of 2021-22 shows that outbound shipments will exceed the target of $400 billion in the ongoing fiscal year, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

Last year, exports were at $290 billion, the commerce and industry minister told the media.

Going by the performance of export in the first six months till September 21, it seems the export may exceed $400 billion targets for this year, he noted.

Stating that the country currently has the highest foreign exchange reserve, Goyal said the entire world is looking towards India as a trusted partner.

He said a drone manufacturing company has expressed its willingness to invest $40 billion in India.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement