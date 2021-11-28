Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Petrol, Diesel Price Could Fall Only If International Oil Rates Will Drop

State-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise petrol and diesel prices daily.

Petrol, Diesel Price Could Fall Only If International Oil Rates Will Drop

Trending

Petrol, Diesel Price Could Fall Only If International Oil Rates Will Drop
outlookindia.com
2021-11-28T12:25:06+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 12:25 pm

Petrol and diesel prices will be reduced only if the current drop in international oil prices is sustained for a few more days, as domestic retail prices are fixed on a 15-day rolling average, official sources said.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil prices remained largely range bound at around $80 to 82 per barrel, levels during November (till November 25).

On Friday, November 26, prices fell by around $4 per barrel till the Asian timestamp. However, subsequently, after the opening of the US market, with the drastic sell-off in Brent Futures, prices fell further by around $6 to close at $72.91 a barrel at ICE London.

Sources said this seems like a knee jerk reaction from fears that the new COVID-19 variant discovered in Southern Africa might dampen economic growth and trigger another demand slump.

State-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise petrol and diesel prices daily.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

But this revision is based on the average benchmark international fuel rate in the previous fortnight. So, the price on Sunday is decided by the average in the previous 15-days.

"Natural expectation from the drop in rates on Friday is that retail pump rates will also go down. But that is not how retail rates move. Since the international oil prices have been range bound in most of November, the drop on Friday when averaged out with the previous fortnight does not translate into any significant change.

"Only when the fall in rates is sustained for a few more days will we see a reduction in retail petrol and diesel prices," a source said.

The reason why a 15-day rolling average is taken to fix prices is to insulate domestic consumers from extreme volatility in international prices. If day rates are taken to fix prices, it would result in massive fluctuations in pump prices every day, he explained.

Recently, major oil consumers such as the US, Japan and South Korea as also India had announced releasing crude from their strategic reserves as part of a joint effort to reduce international crude oil prices. Even these announcements could not impact international prices much.

However, renewed COVID-19 concerns have now brought about the desired objective.

Oil producers cartel, OPEC+ might still have a say in this, with the group's scheduled meeting on December 1-2, potentially resulting in a reduction in production targets for 2022.

Thus, international crude oil prices may recover again, if OPEC+ announces slower than expected production rollout coming up, sources said.

Retail prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged since November 5, after a decrease in excise duty by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 10 a litre respectively was announced. Decrease in prices consequent to VAT rate revision by 27 States/UTs have provided further relief to consumers.

That excise cut and VAT reduction helped bring down fuel prices from record highs.

Petrol in Delhi currently costs Rs 103.97 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre.

The daily revisions in retail prices of petrol and diesel are carried out by oil marketing companies based on 15-day moving average prices in the international market.

Accordingly, the impact on international oil prices from the announcement by OPEC+ and developments on the new COVID variant will decide the near-term course of fuel prices in the country, sources added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Petrol Petrol Price Cut Diesel Price Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

These Two IPOs Are Set To Hit Market Next Week To Raise Rs 7,868 Crore

These Two IPOs Are Set To Hit Market Next Week To Raise Rs 7,868 Crore

Amazon India Head Summoned By ED Over Future Group Deal Irregularities

Star Health IPO To Open On Nov 30. Key Points You Must Know Before Subscribing

Think Twice Before Using A BNPL Option For A ‘Revenge’ Travel

Black Friday Is Back But It’s Not What It Used To Be

Paytm May Venture Into Crypto, If Legalised In India, Confirms CEO Vijay Sharma

Paytm Q2 Results: Net Loss Widens To Rs 473 Crore, Revenue Up 64%

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin Fall Over 6% On Concerns Of New Covid-Variant

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Maiden Over

Maiden Over

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel Steals The Show As India Take Advantage On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel Steals The Show As India Take Advantage On Day 3

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Why Sensex Crashed By 4,036.18 Points In November Despite Positive Start

Why Sensex Crashed By 4,036.18 Points In November Despite Positive Start

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review: Upholding The Gold Standard For Streaming

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review: Upholding The Gold Standard For Streaming

Tips To Reduce The Chances Of Rejection Of Your Loan Application

Tips To Reduce The Chances Of Rejection Of Your Loan Application

RBI Fines State Bank Of India Rs 1 Crore

RBI Fines State Bank Of India Rs 1 Crore

Read More from Outlook

Omicron: New Strain Of Coronavirus Escalates Need For Global Vaccine Sharing

Omicron: New Strain Of Coronavirus Escalates Need For Global Vaccine Sharing

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

Covid-19: Experts' Take On Omicron And Possibility Of Third Wave In India

Covid-19: Experts' Take On Omicron And Possibility Of Third Wave In India

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Though the health experts and scientists in India have advised caution yet they feel that the current immune profile of the majority of the population in India makes them less vulnerable to Omicron as compared to any other country in the world.

IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 4, Live: Shreyas Iyer Leads India Fightback

IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 4, Live: Shreyas Iyer Leads India Fightback

Koushik Paul / The first India vs New Zealand Test is delicately poised with both teams having an opportunity to force a decision. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of IND vs NZ on Day 4.

What Is Omicron: All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

What Is Omicron: All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

Outlook Web Desk / After the detrimental Delta variant which took the world by storm in the second wave of Covid-19, WHO recently declared ‘Omicron’ as the latest ‘variant of concern’ (VOC).

Advertisement