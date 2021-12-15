Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Paytm Share Falls More Than 13% Today. Should You Buy? Know What Analysts Say

Paytm stock was down 9.25 per cent to trade at Rs 1,357.15 at 9:57 AM. Interestingly, the stock was trading close to its record low of Rs 1,271.25 touched November 22, 2021.

Paytm Share Falls More Than 13% Today. Should You Buy? Know What Analysts Say

Trending

Paytm Share Falls More Than 13% Today. Should You Buy? Know What Analysts Say
outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T15:20:26+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 3:20 pm

The shares of One97 Communications, a parent company of digital payments firm Paytm, plunged as much as 13.22 per cent as a lock-in period for its anchor investors ended on Wednesday. 

Paytm stock was down 9.25 per cent to trade at Rs 1,357.15 at 9:57 AM, according to a report published in NDTV. Interestingly, the stock was trading close to its record low of Rs 1,271.25 touched November 22, 2021, as per the Business Standard report.

Parth Nyati, the founder of Tradingo, was quoted by Business Today, as saying, “following a sharp decline after the lock-in period ended for anchor investors, Paytm is finding buying interest at lower levels. However, 1,700 may act as a supply point and it may remain in the 1,300-1,700 range until the market determines its right value.”

If it manages to sustain above 1,700 level it may see further buying interest while it might find strong support between 1,200-1,300 range, he added.

Since the listing on November 22, the Paytm share crashed 27 per cent and has logged losses for 13 of the 18 sessions.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Several analysts have highlighted the company’s expensive valuations as the reason behind the plunge in its stock price.

Interestingly, some days ago, the digital payments and financial services firm on Monday reported over a two-fold rise in its gross merchandise value to about Rs 1,66,600 crore in the first two months of the third quarter of this fiscal, driven by a sharp uptick in loan disbursals.

However, even after reporting a two-fold rise in GMV, the shares of Paytm fell about 0.50 per cent on Monday. At 9:15 AM, Paytm’s share was trading at Rs 1,576.60 and it fell to rs 1,551 at 9:25 AM on Monday.

Moreover, Paytm had reported a net loss of Rs 473 crore in the September quarter compared to a loss of Rs 437 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company’s revenue from operations, however, increased by 63.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis and 22 per cent higher on a sequential basis.

In the meantime, check what analysts are saying, according to a report published in Financial Express.

Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo

Following a sharp decline after the lock-in period ended for anchor investors, Paytm is finding buying interest at lower levels however 1700 may act as a supply point and it may remain in the 1300-1700 range until the market determines its right value.

If it manages to sustain above 1700 level, it may see further buying interest, and it might find strong support between 1200-1300 range

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman, GCL Securities Ltd

Paytm share price is taking cues from the negative sentiments of the benchmark indices and is expected to touch the levels of Rs 1100 in the next trading sessions. Existing investors may hold their positions with a stop loss of Rs 1150. Fresh buy should be avoided at the current juncture.

Vishal Wagh, Research Head, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd

On the higher side Paytm is facing resistance near the 1750-1800 zone. Whereas, on the lower side, the demand zone is seen at 1270-1300 levels.

Till the stock is sustained near the demand zone, there are chances to bounce back till 1480-1570 levels. Any penetration on the lower side may face further supply. At this moment, we would like to wait and watch for the price behavior for the next couple of days for any comment.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Paytm Shares Crashed Paytm GMV Paytm Paytm Shares Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Multibagger Stocks: These 5 Stocks Turned Rs 1 Lakh Investment Into Rs 1 Crore

Multibagger Stocks: These 5 Stocks Turned Rs 1 Lakh Investment Into Rs 1 Crore

Multibagger Stocks: These 5 Stocks Turned Rs 1 Lakh Investment Into Rs 1 Crore

Former Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari Resigns, To Join Education Venture

MedPlus Health IPO: Know What GMP Indicates, Brokerage Houses View, More

SBI Gets Board Nod To Offload Its 6% Sake In SBI Mutual Fund Via IPO

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS Shares Plunge As Sensex Drops Over 200 Points

Crypto Bill May Not Be Introduced in Parliament; IMF Warns Of Risks For Emerging Economies

Data Patterns IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1, Retail Portion Booked 5.89 Times

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

'Welcome Home Our Beloved Brothers’: Oting Mourns After Nagaland Civilian Killings

'Welcome Home Our Beloved Brothers’: Oting Mourns After Nagaland Civilian Killings

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

Advertisement

More from Business

Unilever HR Head Leena Nair Is Now French Luxury Brand Chanel’s Global CEO

Unilever HR Head Leena Nair Is Now French Luxury Brand Chanel’s Global CEO

These 10 Stocks Can Deliver Massive Profitable Gains In Today's Trading Session

These 10 Stocks Can Deliver Massive Profitable Gains In Today's Trading Session

How First-Time Borrowers With No Credit Score Can Get A Loan

How First-Time Borrowers With No Credit Score Can Get A Loan

The Pitfalls Of Using Cryptocurrencies Weigh Over The Benefits

The Pitfalls Of Using Cryptocurrencies Weigh Over The Benefits

Read More from Outlook

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

Harish Manav / As AAP is poised to head for the 2022 election without a CM face, Kejriwal's recent bout of promises of freebies and an over-bearing presence for the campaign have both drawn flak.

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Naseer A Ganai / BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal demands constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

Virat To Play SA ODIs, 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit

Virat To Play SA ODIs, 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit

Soumitra Bose / Virat Kohli will lead India in the upcoming Test series in South Africa but Rohit Sharma will be the full-time captain in the ODIs. Rohit will not be playing in the Tests.

Bangladesh Golden Jubilee: President Kovind To Be Chief Guest At Dhaka Victory Celebration

Bangladesh Golden Jubilee: President Kovind To Be Chief Guest At Dhaka Victory Celebration

Seema Guha / India-Bangladesh walk down memory lane as they commemorate the defeat of the Pakistan Army in 1971 and the birth of a new nation.

Advertisement