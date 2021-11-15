Advertisement
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Paytm IPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online?

Investors are curious to know whether they have been allotted shares of IPO or not. Paytm IPO, if successful, will become the largest initial public offering in the country.

Paytm IPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online?

Trending

Paytm IPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online?
outlookindia.com
2021-11-15T12:48:57+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 12:48 pm

The share allotment status of the much awaited initial public offering of One 97 Communications Limited, the parent company of Paytm, is likely to be known today.

Investors are curious to know whether they have been allotted shares of IPO or not. Paytm IPO, if successful, will become the largest initial public offering in the country.

Paytm IPO Allotment – Direct BSE Link To Check Share Status

1) Those, who want to check Paytm IPO allotment status, need to go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Once you land on the page, you need to go to “Status of Issue Application” section.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

3) You can check the status of your application by entering a few details – Issue Type, Issue Name, Application Name, and Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Paytm IPO Price, Review Details

1) Paytm IPO has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.

2) Paytm IPO price has been fixed at Rs 2080 to Rs 2150 per equity share.

3) It has a market lot of 6 shares and minimum order quantity of 6 shares.

4) The shares will be listed at NSE and BSE.

The initial public offering has a size of Rs 18,300 crore. Out of the total, the fresh issue is Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale is Rs 10,000 crore.

Paytm IPO Subscription Status

1) Paytm IPO opened for subscription on November 8 and closed on November 10.

2) The IPO was subscribed 1.89 times overall. The IPO was subscribed 2.79 times at (QIB), 0.24 times at Non-institutional bidders (NII), 1.66 times at Retail Individual Investor (RII).

Tags

Outlook Business Team Paytm IPO Paytm Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Asian Shares Higher As Japan Says Economy Shrank In 3Q

Asian Shares Higher As Japan Says Economy Shrank In 3Q

WPI Inflation Spikes To 12.54% In Oct; Crude, Manufactured Items See Price Rise

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise; Indian Govt To Meet Crypto Stakeholders Today At 3PM

Sigachi Industries Makes Bumper Market Debut, Shares Jumps 253%

Sensex Jumps Over 300 Points. Titan Top Gainer, Followed By ITC, Induslnd Bank, More

What Does Crypto Regulation Landscape Look Like At Present?

Five Steps To Improve Your Credit Score

Q2 Results: Nykaa Posts Net Profit Of Rs 1.2 Crore, MaxVIL Reports Rs 12.06 Crore Net Profit

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Nykaa, Sapphire Foods: Public Offer Funding Early-investor Exit?

Nykaa, Sapphire Foods: Public Offer Funding Early-investor Exit?

Per-Market Report: 10 Best Stocks That You Should Watch Out For Today

Per-Market Report: 10 Best Stocks That You Should Watch Out For Today

Why Is The Modi Government Being Conservative Against Cryptocurrencies?

Why Is The Modi Government Being Conservative Against Cryptocurrencies?

Why Is The Modi Government Being Conservative Against Cryptocurrencies?

Why Is The Modi Government Being Conservative Against Cryptocurrencies?

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Air Quality Will Continue To Remain Bad In Coming Winters: 5 Key Reasons

Delhi Air Quality Will Continue To Remain Bad In Coming Winters: 5 Key Reasons

Sharmila Bhowmick / Centre For Science and Environment (CSE) tells Outlook, unless the government builds infrastructure, winter pollution issue in Delhi will remain a constant, annual problem.

Startup Army Is Airborne: A Range Of Solutions To Beat Toxic Air

Startup Army Is Airborne: A Range Of Solutions To Beat Toxic Air

Jyotika Sood / Many Indian startups have been looking for personalised solutions to cope with air pollution in the past five years.

T20 World Cup Final: Marsh Reminds Of Brathwaite

T20 World Cup Final: Marsh Reminds Of Brathwaite

Outlook Web Bureau / Mitchell Marsh (77 not out off 50 balls) anchored Australia to their maiden ICC men's T20 World Cup title in Dubai against New Zealand.

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network

Naseer Ganai / The INTACH dossier, the copy of which is with Outlook, reads, Kashmiri Craftspeople owe much in their artistic proclivity to the 14th-15th c. period of royal patronage in Kashmir.

Advertisement