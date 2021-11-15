Paytm IPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online?

The share allotment status of the much awaited initial public offering of One 97 Communications Limited, the parent company of Paytm, is likely to be known today.

Investors are curious to know whether they have been allotted shares of IPO or not. Paytm IPO, if successful, will become the largest initial public offering in the country.

Paytm IPO Allotment – Direct BSE Link To Check Share Status

1) Those, who want to check Paytm IPO allotment status, need to go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Once you land on the page, you need to go to “Status of Issue Application” section.

3) You can check the status of your application by entering a few details – Issue Type, Issue Name, Application Name, and Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Paytm IPO Price, Review Details

1) Paytm IPO has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.

2) Paytm IPO price has been fixed at Rs 2080 to Rs 2150 per equity share.

3) It has a market lot of 6 shares and minimum order quantity of 6 shares.

4) The shares will be listed at NSE and BSE.

The initial public offering has a size of Rs 18,300 crore. Out of the total, the fresh issue is Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale is Rs 10,000 crore.

Paytm IPO Subscription Status

1) Paytm IPO opened for subscription on November 8 and closed on November 10.

2) The IPO was subscribed 1.89 times overall. The IPO was subscribed 2.79 times at (QIB), 0.24 times at Non-institutional bidders (NII), 1.66 times at Retail Individual Investor (RII).