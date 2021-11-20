Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Paytm IPO Fiasco Suggests Public Markets Won't Ignore Profits For Other Tech Companies For Long

While next-gen companies offer promise citing their newly-found utility, several analysts suggest that the companies need to be given time before their financial books are able to reverse the profitability woes.

Paytm IPO Fiasco Suggests Public Markets Won't Ignore Profits For Other Tech Companies For Long

Trending

Paytm IPO Fiasco Suggests Public Markets Won't Ignore Profits For Other Tech Companies For Long
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T14:40:55+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 2:40 pm

The destruction of investors' wealth on the first day of Paytm IPO listing has served a warning to all those who were selling the idea of growth over profitability for tech companies in the public markets.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently echoed concerns about the huge valuations these companies receive in an interview to a business news channel. He said that while the need for next-generation companies cannot be questioned, their valuations are driven by psychology and mass hysteria. This prompts the case of online car reseller, Cartrade Tech, which had its IPO in August this year. Its stock has fallen approx 19 per cent in the last one-month.

The company recorded a net loss of about Rs 35.35 crore in the September-end quarter. It had posted a loss of Rs 10.87 crore in the previous quarter. This was despite the fact that the company registered an 86.68 per cent growth in monthly unique visitors on its platform to reach 34 million. Vehicles listed for auctioning also spiked 73 per cent in the same period. While the popularity and growth metrics are difficult to ignore, the profitability potential has been questioned, courtesy: its performance on the bourses.

The stock on a debut-to-date basis has fallen as much as 30.42 per cent on the NSE. 

Food delivery app, Zomato’s adjusted revenue more than doubled to Rs 1,420 crore in the second quarter. Its net loss, however, widened to Rs 430 crore. This, even as monthly transaction users more than doubled in the quarter on a year-over-year basis to 15.5 million. Zomato attributed the loss to an increased spend in marketing and expanding its food delivery business. Recently, it undertook a series of disinvestments, exits from some non-food delivery businesses and restructuring to entirely focus on their core food delivery business.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Since its listing, the stock has risen 23.02 per cent on the NSE. 

Beauty products e-retailer Nykaa recorded a profit of Rs 1.2 crore which was about 95 per cent lower on a year-over-year basis. Revenue from operations, however, grew 45 per cent on a year-over-year basis to reach Rs 885 crore. “Increased marketing spends has led to an acceleration of customer acquisition, also evident in the unique visitor and transacting customer metrics. The Company continues to invest in the expansion of retail stores and fulfilment capacity ahead of the festive season,” the company stated.

The new-age companies have immense potential. Analysts state that these companies need to be given time before their financial books are able to reverse the profitability woes.

Exceptions to this tale are travel portal Ease My Trip and gaming platform Nazara Technologies.

The travel portal Ease My Trip did not have a blockbuster debut. It raised Rs 510 crore from its March IPO at an issue price of Rs 187 per share. It closed 10 per cent above its issue price at Rs 206.50 on its inauguration day. Profit after taxes in the September-end quarter quadrupled to Rs 271.4 crore. It was Rs 63.1 crore in the comparable period last year. Gross booking value stood at Rs 895 crore in the second quarter compared to Rs 339.2 crore in the comparable period last year. The company attributed the positive metrics to recovery in travel demand post the more lethal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ease My Trip's stock has risen 145.14 per cent on the NSE since its debut to date. 

Online gaming company Nazara Technologies has a similar story to tell. Its profit in the September-end quarter rose 9.8 per cent to Rs 14.7 crore. Revenue grew 17.8 per cent to Rs 129.6 crore compared to Rs 110 crore in the year-ago quarter. It debuted on March 29 at an 80.7 per cent premium at Rs 1,990. Its issue price was Rs 1,101.

Nazara's stock has risen 43.7 per cent since its debut to date. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Paytm IPO IPO Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) Tech Company Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Know How Much Exposure Your Mutual Fund Has To Paytm IPO

Know How Much Exposure Your Mutual Fund Has To Paytm IPO

NFO Deluge: It’s Raining Passive, Global Funds, Should You Invest?

Reliance Industries To Re-Evaluate Stake Sale To Saudi Aramco

What Is A Social Crypto Exchange?

Two Things To Consider Before Choosing Between The New And Old Tax Regimes

Farm Laws Repealed: Reforms Without Consulting Opposition And Civil Society Only Harm Private Sector

Bitcoin Heads For Worst Week Despite Mt Gox Repayment Plan Approval

Farm Laws Repeal: Modi's Real Opposition Is Not Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from Business

SEBI Permits Sundaram Asset Management To Go Ahead With The Purchase Of Principal AMC in India

SEBI Permits Sundaram Asset Management To Go Ahead With The Purchase Of Principal AMC in India

Pressure On Fed’s Powell Is Rising As Inflation Worsens

Pressure On Fed’s Powell Is Rising As Inflation Worsens

Govt Considering Change In Taxation Laws For Crypto Gains

Govt Considering Change In Taxation Laws For Crypto Gains

PhonePe To Initiate ESOP Buyback Worth Rs 135 Crore

PhonePe To Initiate ESOP Buyback Worth Rs 135 Crore

Read More from Outlook

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Preetha Nair, Lachmi Deb Roy / Covid-19 pandemic compounds woes as disruptions lead to further delay in the entire process of adopting a child. But beautiful stories of love and compassion still abound.

Struggle For A Gender-Inclusive Dress Code In Kerala

Struggle For A Gender-Inclusive Dress Code In Kerala

Thufail PT / A teacher has refused to accept a job offer as the institution insisted that she wear saree on campus. Meanwhile, a government school has introduced gender-neutral uniform for its students.

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh Cross 100-Run Mark

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh Cross 100-Run Mark

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan lead the three-match T20I series 1-0. Can Bangladesh bounce back in Dhaka today? Follow live cricket scores and updates.

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Haima Deshpande / The NCB sources say that Pakistan’s ISI is using the network of the Dawood gang to smuggle narcotics via Gujarat.

Advertisement