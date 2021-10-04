Finance Ministry on 'Pandora Papers' Investigation: Multi-Agency Group Headed By CBDT Chairman To Investigate Pandora Papers

The Finance Ministry announced on Monday in a press release that the government would investigate cases pertaining to the 'Pandora Papers' leak. Some of the other important announcements from the release:

1. India Will Proactively Engage With Foreign Jurisdictions For Information In Respect of Relevant Taxpayers/Entities

2. India Is Part of Inter-Governmental Group That Ensures Collaboration And Experience Sharing To Effectively Address Tax Risks Associated With Such Leaks

3. Around Rs 20, 352 Crore Recovered As On September 15, 2021, In The Investigations Carried Out Since The Panama And Paradise Papers

4. Multi-Agency Group Headed By CBDT Chairman To Investigate Pandora Papers

Earlier in the day, officials had informed Outlook Business that it was already probing some of the names which had featured in the list. (Full Story)

(This is a breaking story. More details to follow)