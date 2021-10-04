Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

'Pandora Papers' Cases To Be Investigated: Finance Ministry

“The Government has taken note of these developments. The relevant investigative agencies would undertake an investigation in these cases and appropriate action would be taken in such cases as per law,” the Finance Ministry stated.

'Pandora Papers' Cases To Be Investigated: Finance Ministry

Trending

'Pandora Papers' Cases To Be Investigated: Finance Ministry
outlookindia.com
2021-10-04T20:30:53+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 8:30 pm

Finance Ministry announced on Monday that cases pertaining to the ‘Pandora Papers’ would be investigated. A multi-agency group headed by the tax department chairman will start the probe. The Group would have representation from CBDT, ED, RBI and the Financial Intelligence Unit. 

The Government has taken note of these developments. The relevant investigative agencies would undertake an investigation in these cases and appropriate action would be taken in such cases as per law,” the Finance Ministry stated.  

The government further stated that it would engage with foreign jurisdictions for obtaining relevant information on the alleged taxpayers and entities. It added that it is part of an Inter-Governmental Group which collaborates to effectively address tax risks associated with such leaks. 

In a press release, the finance ministry added that it has recovered close to Rs 20,352 crore through probes after the Panama and Paradise Paper leaks.

Spearheaded by the International Consortium of International Journalists (ICIJ) , the Pandora Papers investigation listed owners of offshore companies, incognito bank accounts, private jets, yachts, mansions and expensive artworks, which ICIJ claims is, “providing more information than what’s usually available to law enforcement agencies and cash-strapped governments.”  

The recent leak included names of celebs such as pop star Shakira and Indian cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar, among others. 

The Pandora leaks open the lid on people and entities allegedly using offshore shelters amount to shifting profits from the sources which are high tax countries to companies that exist only on paper in low-tax jurisdictions. “Using offshore shelters is especially controversial for political figures, because they can be used to keep politically unpopular or even illicit activities from public view”, ICIJ informs

Tags

Outlook Business Team Pandora Papers Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Finance Ministry on 'Pandora Papers' Investigation: Multi-Agency Group Headed By CBDT Chairman To Investigate Pandora Papers

Finance Ministry on 'Pandora Papers' Investigation: Multi-Agency Group Headed By CBDT Chairman To Investigate Pandora Papers

Panama To Pandora: 10 Indians Whose Financial Records Have Faced ‘Leaks’ - Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn And More

Rupee Dives To 6-Week Low Against US Dollar

RBI Supersedes SREI's Board Due To Governance Issues

Pandora Papers: Some Cases Were 'Already Known,' Claim Govt Sources

Cipla To Sell Eli Lilly's Diabetic Drugs In India

Progcap Bags $30 Million In Series C Funding From Tiger Global, Others

Housing Sales Soar Over Two-Fold To 32,358 Units In 7 Cities In Q3: JLL Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Stay No. 4 After Emphatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Stay No. 4 After Emphatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

World Animal Day 2021

World Animal Day 2021

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

People Queue Up For Vaccination In Delhi

People Queue Up For Vaccination In Delhi

Advertisement

More from Business

AGEL Completes SB Energy India Acquisition For $3.5 Billion

AGEL Completes SB Energy India Acquisition For $3.5 Billion

Trading Of China’s Evergrande Shares In Hong Kong Suspended

Trading Of China’s Evergrande Shares In Hong Kong Suspended

Leaked Records Open A ‘Pandora’ Box Of Financial Secrets

Leaked Records Open A ‘Pandora’ Box Of Financial Secrets

Indian Economy’s Fundamentals Strong, Private Investment Picking Up: Former Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman

Indian Economy’s Fundamentals Strong, Private Investment Picking Up: Former Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman

Read More from Outlook

Pandora Papers: Some Cases Were 'Already Known,' Claim Govt Sources

Pandora Papers: Some Cases Were 'Already Known,' Claim Govt Sources

Kamalika Ghosh / An investigation carried out by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) revealed how elites of 91 countries found ways to hide their financial assets from scrutiny.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Punjab Dy CM Randhawa And Seven MLAs Detained By UP Police

Lakhimpur Kheri: Punjab Dy CM Randhawa And Seven MLAs Detained By UP Police

Harish Manav / The UP police have taken the Punjab Dy CM and the seven MLAs to Police Post Shahjhapur falling under Police Station, Sarsawa, Saharanpur.

Panama To Pandora: 10 Indians Whose Financial Records Have Faced ‘Leaks’ - Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn And More

Panama To Pandora: 10 Indians Whose Financial Records Have Faced ‘Leaks’ - Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn And More

Saptaparno Ghosh / More than 700 Indian politicians, actors, sports stars and other celebs are linked to such offshore companies or trusts.

Winds Of Change Quietly Blowing Across Madrasas In Hindi Heartland

Winds Of Change Quietly Blowing Across Madrasas In Hindi Heartland

Jeevan Prakash Sharma, Umesh Kumar Ray / Muslim scholars say there are about 50 madrasas in UP that are considered pioneers in education reforms. But, in the absence of a central regulatory body, their number is unknown.

Advertisement