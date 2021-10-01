Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

OYO Files Paper For Rs 8,430 Crore IPO

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 7,000 crore and an offer for sale to the tune of Rs 1,430 crore.

OYO Files Paper For Rs 8,430 Crore IPO

Trending

OYO Files Paper For Rs 8,430 Crore IPO
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T12:46:53+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 12:46 pm

Hospitality firm OYO has filed preliminary papers with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise Rs 8,430 crore through an initial share sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 7,000 crore and an offer for sale to the tune of Rs 1,430 crore, the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi showed on Thursday.

Proceeds from the issue would be used towards funding prepayment or repayment, in part, of certain borrowings availed by our subsidiaries amounting to Rs 2,441 crore, and funding the company's organic and inorganic growth initiatives amounting to Rs 2,900 crore,  and balance towards general corporate purpose, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Tata Sons Emerge As Winning Bidder For Air India: Report

Tata Sons Emerge As Winning Bidder For Air India: Report

NHPC Gets Shareholder Approval To Raise Borrowing Limit To Rs 40,000 Crore

SBI, Union Bank, PNB Pick Up Stake In NARCL

Crisis In The Middle: Are Indians Crushed Between Demonetisation And New Tax Regime?

HDFC Bank Raises Rs 739 Crore Via Masala Bond

India’s External Debt At $571.3 Billion At June-End, Up $1.6 Billion From March: RBI

PNB Purchases 1.8 Crore Shares In NARCL

Forex Reserves Rise By $34.1 Billion In April-June Quarter: RBI Data

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from Business

GST Collection In September Totals Rs 1,17,010 Crore

GST Collection In September Totals Rs 1,17,010 Crore

Natural Gas Prices Hiked By 62 Per Cent

Natural Gas Prices Hiked By 62 Per Cent

With Rs 5 Trillion Personal Wealth, Adani Inches Closer To Mukesh Ambani: Hurun India Wealth Ranking

With Rs 5 Trillion Personal Wealth, Adani Inches Closer To Mukesh Ambani: Hurun India Wealth Ranking

Govt Exempts COVID Vaccine From Customs Duty Till Dec 31

Govt Exempts COVID Vaccine From Customs Duty Till Dec 31

Read More from Outlook

You Have Strangulated Entire City, Now You Want To Come Inside? SC Asks Farmers

You Have Strangulated Entire City, Now You Want To Come Inside? SC Asks Farmers

Outlook Web Desk / The protesting farmers had approached the Supreme Court to get permission for 'satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar, . The court instead asked for some 'balanced approach'.

US Within Its Rights To Continue Drone Strikes In Afghanistan: Pentagon

US Within Its Rights To Continue Drone Strikes In Afghanistan: Pentagon

Outlook Web Desk / Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the United States' concern with Pakistan on terrorist safe havens has been very honest and still valid today.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2, Live: India Ride On Smriti Mandhana's Century

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2, Live: India Ride On Smriti Mandhana's Century

Outlook Web Bureau / After a rain-hit Day 1 of the pink ball Test, can India build on a good start today? Follow live cricket scores of AUS Women vs IND Women match at Carrara, Gold Coast.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement